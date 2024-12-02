Kylian Mbappé’s “Dangerous” Performance Is What Real Madrid Needs

Carlo Ancelotti lauded Kylian Mbappé for his “dangerous” play following his stunning goal in Real Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Getafe on Sunday. The Real Madrid coach expressed his satisfaction with Mbappé’s performance, saying, “That’s what we want from him,” after the forward had faced criticism for his recent performances.

Bellingham’s Contribution and Mbappé’s Important Goal

Jude Bellingham opened the scoring with a penalty in the 30th minute, and eight minutes later, he set up Mbappé for the second goal from a distance, sealing Madrid’s win. This victory placed Madrid just a point behind La Liga leaders Barcelona, having played one game fewer.

Ancelotti praised Mbappé’s contribution: “[Mbappé] was dangerous as always. He scored an important goal to help us control the game better, and he had chances in the second half. He had a very active game, and that’s what we want from him.”

Before the game, Mbappé had only scored two goals in nine matches and had missed a penalty against Liverpool in the Champions League earlier in the week. However, his back-to-back goals in league matches came as a significant relief to both the player and Ancelotti. “At 2-0, you have more chances to win… It was a spectacular goal, fantastic. [Mbappé’s] game was very good,” Ancelotti said.

He also acknowledged the support of the fans: “The fans understand more than anyone else what the moment of the team and the players is. They supported Mbappé, which is fair.”

Bellingham’s Injury and Upcoming Matches

Ancelotti revealed that Bellingham had been substituted at halftime due to neck discomfort, but reassured that it was not a serious issue. “Bellingham had a problem with his neck, he couldn’t carry on. I think he’ll recover in a few days,” he explained.

Looking ahead, Real Madrid will face Athletic Club on Wednesday and Girona on Saturday in La Liga, before taking on Atalanta in the Champions League.