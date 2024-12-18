From Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir To Yuvraj Singh: How Legends Reacted To Ashwin’s Retirement

Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, and many more are sharing heartfelt tributes for Ravichandran Ashwin after his retirement from international cricket. Their emotional messages talk of the legendary impact Ashwin had on Indian cricket.

One of India’s finest cricketers, Ravichandran Ashwin, has opted for immediate retirement from international cricket. The news came right at the end of the third Test match in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Brisbane on Wednesday. This means that Ashwin is returning to India on Thursday ending his glorious international career with India for more than a decade.

In an emotional press conference after the Brisbane Test, Ashwin announced that he has decided to retire from all formats in international cricket. “This will be my last day as an Indian cricketer in all formats at the international level.” Despite admitting that he “still had a little bit of punch left” in him as a cricketer, Ashwin wanted to exhibit his skills at club level going forward.

The Indian dressing room witnessed a truly emotional moment as Ravichandran Ashwin bid farewell to international cricket. Virat Kohli, visibly moved, was seen hugging his teammate and close friend.

Tributes Pour In From All Corners

As news of his retirement spread, tributes poured in from fellow cricketers, commentators, and fans alike.

India’s stalwart batter Virat Kohli penned down a beautiful message on Ashiwn’s retirement.

I've played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you're retiring, it made me a bit emotional and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me. I've enjoyed every bit of the journey with you ash, your skill and match winning contributions to Indian…

Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle praised Ashwin’s impact on the game, saying, “One of the greatest to have played our game. I have enjoyed our interactions, Ashwin, and I can only wish you the very best in life. What you leave behind puts you among the best, and there is a page in the Hall of Fame for you.”

One of the greatest to have played our game. I have enjoyed our interactions @ashwinravi99 and I can only wish you the very best in life. What you leave behind puts you among the best and there is a page in the Hall of Fame for you.

Gautam Gambhir, India’s head coach, shared an emotional message, “The privilege of seeing you grow from a young bowler to a legend of modern cricket is something that I wouldn’t trade for the world! I know that generations of bowlers to come will say that I became a bowler because of Ashwin! You will be missed, brother!”

The privilege of seeing you grow from a young bowler to a legend of modern cricket is something that I wouldn't trade for the world! I know that generations of bowlers to come will say that I became a bowler coz of Ashwin! U will be missed brother! ❤️ @ashwinravi99

Dinesh Karthik also expressed his admiration, saying, “A GOAT retires. Well done on what’s been an outstanding career. Proud to have played with you and definitely the greatest ever to have played from Tamil Nadu. Much love and enjoy some leisurely time with family and friends.”

a GOAT retires Well done on what's been an outstanding career . Proud to have played with you and definitely the greatest ever to have played from TAMILNADU. @ashwinravi99 Much love and enjoy some leisurely time with family and friends ❤️

Yuvraj Singh, Ashwin’s former teammate, reflected on his contributions, saying, “Well played Ash and congratulations on a legendary journey! From spinning webs around the best in the world to standing tall in tough situations, you’ve been a real asset to the team. Welcome to the other side!”

Well played Ash and congratulations on a legendary journey! From spinning webs around the best in the world to standing tall in tough situations, you've been a real asset to the team. Welcome to the other side! 🙌🏻 @ashwinravi99

Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri posted on X:

Hey Ash, congratulations on a magnificent career, old boy. You were an invaluable asset during my tenure as coach and enriched the game immensely with your skill and craft. God bless. @ashwinravi99 @BCCI @ICC

As Ashwin steps away from the international scene, Google India also paid tribute to his incredible career, posting, “287 international matches, 765 wickets, over 4000 runs. Thank you for the countless memories, Ashwin Anna.”

287 international matches, 765 wickets, over 4000 runs 🏏 Thank you for the countless memories, #Ashwin Anna ❤️

India’s Second-Highest Test Wicket-Taker

Ashwin’s retirement has marked the end of an era for Indian cricket. He leaves behind an extraordinary record, with 537 wickets in 106 Tests, making him the second-highest wicket-taker for India in the format, after none other than Anil Kumble, with his ability to adapt to conditions, coupled with his remarkable skillful use of the ball being a huge asset for his team.

