Saturday, September 28, 2024
Ravichandran Ashwin Becomes First Indian To Claim Most Test Wickets In Asia

Star India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday achieved an elite feat as he became the first Indian to pick the most wickets in Asia in Tests.

Ashwin achieved the milestone on the first day of the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur when he removed Najmul Hossain Shanto for 31 runs from 57 balls in the 29th over.

In Asia, Ashwin bagged 420 wickets in Tests and holds the top place on the list. While, Anil Kumble stands in second place with 419 wickets in Asia. Harbhajan Singh holds the third place with 300 wickets in Asia.

Ashwin made his Test debut in 2011 against West Indies. Following that, the 38-year-old appeared in 101 Test matches and 191 innings, where he picked 522 wickets.

Presently, in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, India raced to a 1-0 lead following their remarkable 280-run victory in Chennai.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and decided bowl against Bangladesh in the Kanpur Test.

Zakir Hasan (0) and Shadman Islam (24) opened for Bangladesh, but failed to give a solid start as India pacer Akash Deep picked up two quick wickets to dismiss the opening pair of the visitors.

After losing two quick wickets Mominul Haque (40*) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (31) took control of the game and powered Bangladesh to 74/2 at the end of the first session.

Rain disrupted the second session, and the game was stopped for a few minutes.

Ashwin was the lone wicket-taker for India in the second session. He removed the Bangladesh skipper in the 29th over and gave India an upper hand on the game.

In the middle of the second session, the game was called off as rain played a spoilsport, and only 35 overs of play took place on Friday. At stumps, Bangladesh stood at 107/3 with Mominul Haque (40*) and Mushfiqur Rahim (6*) unbeaten of the crease.

Bangladesh Playing XI: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (WK), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed.

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

