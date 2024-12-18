Home
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
R Ashwin Retires After 18 Years Of International Cricket, Spotted Hugging Virat Kohli In An Emotional Moment- WATCH!

Ashwin participated in just one of the first three Tests in the ongoing series in Australia, claiming 1 for 53 in the day-night match in Adelaide.

R Ashwin Retires After 18 Years Of International Cricket, Spotted Hugging Virat Kohli In An Emotional Moment- WATCH!

Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from international cricket, effective immediately, following the conclusion of the third Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Brisbane.

“This will be my final year as an Indian cricketer across all formats,” Ashwin stated during a press conference after the Brisbane Test. “I feel I still have some cricket left in me, but I wish to channel that energy into playing club-level cricket.”

Ashwin finishes his Test career as India’s second-highest wicket-taker in the format, with 537 wickets at an average of 24 from 106 Tests. He is only behind Anil Kumble, who holds the record with 619 wickets from 132 Tests.

Ashwin participated in just one of the first three Tests in the ongoing series in Australia, claiming 1 for 53 in the day-night match in Adelaide. In the previous series, a 3-0 loss to New Zealand at home, Ashwin took only nine wickets at an average of 41.22.

Given that he has not been a regular member of India’s playing XI in overseas matches, and with the upcoming Test series being an away tour of England, Ashwin will be 39 by the time India’s next home season begins.

In addition to his impressive wicket tally, Ashwin also accumulated 3503 Test runs, including six centuries and 14 half-centuries, placing him among only 11 allrounders to have scored over 3000 runs and taken more than 300 wickets. He also holds the record for most Player-of-the-Series awards, with 11, tied with Muttiah Muralitharan.

R Ashwin Gets A Hug From Virat Kolhi

As India and Australia players waited for the rain to ease and the fifth day’s play of the third Test at The Gabba to resume, a moment between Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli caught the attention of social media. The two were seen engaged in a deep conversation, with a visibly emotional Ashwin receiving a hug from Kohli. This interaction sparked retirement speculations online, with fans and even former Indian allrounder Sanjay Bangar wondering if Ashwin was contemplating retirement from international cricket.

The rain-affected match ended in a draw, leaving the series tied at 1-1 ahead of the penultimate Test in Melbourne. India was eight for no loss in their chase of 275, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (4) and KL Rahul (4) at the crease when bad light and rain forced an early tea.

India vs Australia latest cricket news latest sports news R Ashwin Trending news Virat Kohli

