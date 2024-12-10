There Are People Up There, Says Kapil Dev While Taking A Sharp Jibe At Gautam Gambhir And Rohit Sharma For THIS Reason

Gambhir, along with chief selector Ajit Agarkar, has strongly supported Rana's inclusion despite the criticism. It seems unlikely that they will drop the young bowler after just one underwhelming performance.

India’s young pacer Harshit Rana found himself under fire following his lackluster performance in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Adelaide.

The match ended in a crushing 10-wicket loss for India, with criticisms aimed not just at Rana but also at head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Rohit Sharma for their decision to back the bowler.

Rana had shown promise during his Test debut in Perth, claiming three crucial wickets, including that of Travis Head. His strong showing continued in a pink-ball warm-up game in Canberra, where he dismissed four batters in just six deliveries. However, the Adelaide Test was a different story; Rana went wicketless, conceding 86 runs in 16 overs.

Kapil Dev Weighs in on Team Selection

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev subtly criticized the team management during a press event at the launch of the Vishwa Samudra Open at the Delhi Golf Club.

While refraining from direct accusations, he expressed hope that Gambhir and Rohit would make better decisions in the future. “I am a nobody. How can I judge? There are people up there who have the responsibility to decide who should be in the team,” said Kapil Dev adding, “We shouldn’t talk. My former colleagues are sitting there, and I hope they will do a good job.”

India now faces a tough decision ahead of the third Test in Brisbane. The team management must determine whether to retain Rana in the playing XI or replace him with options like Akash Deep or Prasidh Krishna. Reports suggest that Akash Deep had shown better form with the pink ball during practice sessions, raising questions about the initial selection process.

Apart from Rana’s form, India has two major concerns:

Rohit Sharma’s batting position after a double failure in Adelaide.

Jasprit Bumrah’s workload management, as the team looks to avoid overburdening the star pacer.

Gambhir’s Stance on Rana

Gambhir, along with chief selector Ajit Agarkar, has strongly supported Rana’s inclusion despite the criticism. It seems unlikely that they will drop the young bowler after just one underwhelming performance.

However, the upcoming Gabba Test could prove crucial for Rana, as he will be under immense pressure to justify his place in the team. India’s third Test against Australia begins on Saturday, and all eyes will be on the management’s decisions as the team battles to stay alive in the series.