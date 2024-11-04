Home
Monday, November 4, 2024
Gautam Gambhir Under Pressure After Series Defeats

Gautam Gambhir's tenure as head coach of the Indian cricket team is facing intense scrutiny following unprecedented series defeats against Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

Gautam Gambhir Under Pressure After Series Defeats

Gautam Gambhir’s tenure as head coach of the Indian cricket team is facing intense scrutiny following unprecedented series defeats against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. Just three months into his appointment, the former India opener finds himself in a challenging position, especially after India lost an ODI series to Sri Lanka for the first time in 27 years and suffered a 3-0 whitewash in Tests at home against New Zealand.

Initial Challenges and Tactical Questions

Gambhir’s appointment was celebrated, and he was given significant influence, including a rare seat at the selection committee meeting for the upcoming tour of Australia. However, his early results have raised concerns about his effectiveness. Unless there is a remarkable turnaround in Australia, it appears that Gambhir may face restrictions on his input regarding team selection moving forward.

Criticism has emerged regarding the team’s tactics, particularly the decision to play on a spin-friendly pitch in Mumbai, despite a history of struggles by the top order against quality spin bowling. Gambhir’s philosophy of maintaining a consistent playing style has also drawn skepticism from those closely associated with Indian cricket.

Specific tactical decisions, such as sending pacer Mohammed Siraj as a night-watchman during the third Test against New Zealand and promoting Sarfaraz Khan to No. 8 in the batting order, have raised eyebrows.

Access to Selection Meetings

Gambhir’s access to the selection process is noteworthy; unlike his predecessors Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid, he was invited to the selection committee meeting due to the significance of the Australia tour. According to a senior BCCI source, “The head coach was allowed to attend considering the magnitude of the tour,” which indicates the board’s expectations for his role.

Despite his input, questions remain about player selection. For instance, at least two players—Harshit Rana and Nitish Reddy—were included in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad at Gambhir’s insistence. However, Rana was not utilized in either the ODI series against Sri Lanka or during the home series against Bangladesh, raising questions about his readiness. It was reported that he was unwell before being released, yet he returned to bowl in the nets shortly after.

Concerns Over Player Performance

Rana’s situation has led to discussions about whether he could have benefited from playing with the India A team in Australia to better prepare for the Test series. Instead, he served as a net bowler during the recent Test matches on pitches that were not conducive to his skills.

Similarly, Reddy has faced scrutiny after struggling against short balls in the ‘A’ game, which raises doubts about his place among the main bowlers. Gambhir had high hopes for Reddy as a potential replacement for Hardik Pandya as a seam bowling all-rounder, but recent performances have cast doubt on his capabilities.

Upcoming Tests and Future Implications

The upcoming series in Australia is poised to be a critical test for Gambhir, not only in terms of team performance but also regarding his decisions affecting senior players. The board will closely observe his moves and management style during this pivotal period.

As the whitewash against New Zealand lingers, Gambhir’s position will remain under scrutiny, with many wondering if he can steer the team back to success or if his tenure will face early challenges.

Filed under

BCCI Gautham Gambhir indian cricket team
Advertisement

