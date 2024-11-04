Real Madrid Aims To Recover Against AC Milan In Champions League Clash

As Real Madrid prepares to face AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday night, the Spanish giants are determined to bounce back from a recent setback in El Clasico

As Real Madrid prepares to face AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday night, the Spanish giants are determined to bounce back from a recent setback in El Clasico. Following a heavy 4-0 defeat to Barcelona on October 26, Los Blancos are eager to refocus on their European campaign. Currently, they hold six points from three matches, placing them 12th in the Champions League standings. In contrast, AC Milan has managed to secure just three points from their initial three games, sitting at 25th.

Match Context and Importance

Real Madrid enters this match with a significant advantage in terms of rest, having had their La Liga fixture against Valencia postponed due to devastating floods that impacted the region. This unexpected break could provide a crucial opportunity for Carlo Ancelotti’s squad to regroup and strategize after their disappointing performance in the league. With the possibility of trailing by nine points in La Liga, the team must put domestic concerns aside to concentrate on the Champions League, where they aim to secure their ninth point.

In the current Champions League group stage, Real Madrid has demonstrated resilience by securing victories against Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund. However, their recent loss to Lille has highlighted inconsistencies in their performance. The team has yet to find its rhythm this season, suffering two defeats in their last five matches across all competitions. Nevertheless, they are focused on reclaiming their form and are targeting consecutive victories over both AC Milan and Osasuna in the lead-up to the November international break.

Historically, Real Madrid and AC Milan have had a competitive rivalry, with both clubs boasting six wins each in their 15 previous encounters. This upcoming clash marks their first meeting since the group stage of the 2010-11 Champions League, adding an extra layer of intrigue. Notably, Milan’s sole victory at the Santiago Bernabeu came during the 2009-10 group stage.

Recent Performances and Team Form

AC Milan enters this match with mixed results in the Champions League. After suffering losses to Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen, they managed to secure a much-needed 3-1 victory over Club Brugge, giving them a glimmer of hope in the group stage. Additionally, the Red and Blacks have shown resilience in Serie A, recently defeating Monza 1-0 after a setback against Napoli. Currently, Milan occupies seventh place in the Serie A standings, with 17 points from ten matches, trailing behind the top teams in the league.

Both teams are aware of the stakes involved in this match. A win for Real Madrid could significantly boost their chances of progressing in the Champions League, while AC Milan is desperate to turn their fortunes around and challenge for a better position in the group.

Injury Concerns and Team News

Real Madrid will face some challenges in terms of squad availability. The team will be without key players such as Dani Carvajal, Thibaut Courtois, Rodrygo, and David Alaba due to injury. However, there is positive news regarding Antonio Rudiger, who is expected to recover from a recent knee issue. Coach Carlo Ancelotti is likely to field a strong lineup, potentially favoring veteran Luka Modric over Aurelien Tchouameni to provide more stability and experience in midfield. The attacking partnership of Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe will be crucial in leading the offensive charge against Milan.

On the other hand, AC Milan faces its own injury woes, with Luka Jovic, Matteo Gabbia, Ismael Bennacer, and Alessandro Florenzi sidelined. Tammy Abraham’s return to the squad could provide a much-needed boost to their attacking options. Meanwhile, star player Rafael Leao is expected to start after being benched in their previous match, while Emerson Royal and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are likely to be recalled to the lineup after solid performances against Monza.

Predicted Lineups

Real Madrid:

Goalkeeper: Lunin

Defenders: Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy

Midfielders: Valverde, Camavinga, Modric

Forwards: Bellingham, Vinicius, Mbappe

AC Milan:

Goalkeeper: Maignan

Defenders: Royal, Thiaw, Tomori, Hernandez

Midfielders: Loftus-Cheek, Fofana, Reijnders

Forwards: Pulisic, Morata, Leao

Match Prediction

Considering the current form and quality of both teams, the prediction for this encounter leans towards a 2-1 victory for Real Madrid. While AC Milan possesses the talent to pose a threat and potentially score at the Bernabeu, it is anticipated that Real Madrid will use this opportunity to regroup and demonstrate their championship pedigree. A win would not only restore confidence in Ancelotti’s side but also solidify their position in the Champions League as they aim to reclaim their status as one of Europe’s elite teams.

Read More : FC Barcelona Extend Their Lead At The Top Of The Table