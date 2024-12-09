Home
Monday, December 9, 2024
Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United Core Takes Shape, With Eight Spots Still Up for Grabs

Ruben Amorim, much like Claudio Ranieri at Chelsea, has earned the “Tinkerman” tag for his frequent squad changes since taking charge at Manchester United. In his first few matches, Amorim made up to six changes before settling on four for the Nottingham Forest game on Saturday.

Some of these adjustments were driven by injuries and suspensions, limiting Amorim’s ability to field a consistent team. His dissatisfaction with United’s fitness levels has also contributed to the frequent changes. Additionally, there’s a clear strategy to test out as many players as possible to determine his best starting XI.

Searching for the Right Combination

While Amorim continues experimenting with different lineups, there are still key positions up for grabs in his favoured 3-4-3 formation. The squad that faced Nottingham Forest appears to be the closest to his ideal setup, though notable absentees like Marcus Rashford and Mazrouri suggest there’s still work to do.

As Amorim enters his fifth match in charge, three players have established themselves as key members of the team: Andre Onana, Matthijs De Ligt, and Bruno Fernandes. All three have started every game under Amorim and are expected to form the core of his squad moving forward—Onana in goal, De Ligt in the central defensive trio, and Fernandes as the midfield captain.

Eight Spots Still Up for Grabs

Despite these three seeming locked in, the remaining eight spots remain uncertain. Lisandro Martinez, hindered by injury and suspension, is still a likely starter when fit. Leny Yoro, meanwhile, is pushing for a place in the defense.

In midfield, Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte are emerging as a potential long-term partnership, though their second top-flight start together—against Nottingham Forest—ended in a loss. The wing-back positions are also fiercely contested, with Diogo Dalot, Mazrouri, and Amad Diallo all in the mix, the latter making a strong case for regular inclusion.

Up front, Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford, and Joshua Zirkzee are all vying for a starting role.

While Amorim continues to search for his ideal Manchester United lineup, only three players appear to be immune from rotation at this stage. The manager’s tinkering might continue as he refines his squad in search of consistency and success.

