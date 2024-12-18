Who Will Fill R Ashwin’s Shoes? Top 3 Contenders To Replace The Spin Legend

R Ashwin's retirement leaves a huge void in Indian cricket. As the second-highest Test wicket-taker for India, his legacy is irreplaceable. Now, the spotlight shifts to rising stars like Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, and Tanush Kotian to carry the torch forward.

India’s cricketing fraternity was left in shock on Wednesday, December 18, as legendary spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket. Ashwin, who debuted in 2010, has been a pillar of the Indian bowling attack for over a decade, finishing his illustrious career with 537 Test wickets in 106 matches.

The Indian cricketing world can never fill the void he has left, but the responsibility lies in the hands of the new generation of spinners who need to challenge the bat to take on his mantle.

No doubt finding someone who comes even close to what Ashwin has been doing will be extremely challenging. However, the younger crop has shown signs of hope. Here are three bowlers who may emerge as leaders and bridge the gap in place of the Indian spin guru.

1. Kuldeep Yadav: The Wrist-Spin Wizard

Kuldeep Yadav has been a vital player in India’s white-ball cricket setup and has also shown his worth in the Test arena. This left-arm wrist-spinner has played 12 Test matches, claiming 54 wickets with an impressive strike rate. His record includes four five-wicket hauls, which shows that he can turn games for India.

Kuldeep last appeared in the Test series against England March 2024. A retired Ashwin hands Kuldeep this opportunity for cementing place in Test. There is an additional opportunity now as India needs to experiment its spinning option in test.

2. All-Rounder With More Spin: Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar is another strong contender for Ashwin’s spot. An all-rounder by skill, Sundar has already been part of significant moments in Indian cricket. He played in the first Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, ahead of both Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, signaling that the management sees him as a long-term prospect.

In six Test matches, Sundar has scored 354 runs at an average of 59, including three half-centuries, and has taken 22 wickets. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball makes him a versatile option for the Indian team, especially on pitches that demand all-round skills.

3. Tanush Kotian: The Emerging Domestic Star

In the event that the selectors chose to look into India’s talent at home, Tanush Kotian could be a dark horse for selection. The 26-year-old has been a standout in first-class cricket for his wickets, garnering 101 wickets in addition to his batting tally: 1525 runs to his name, including two hundreds and 13 half-centuries.

Kotian has performed consistently well in domestic cricket, thus showing his potential to survive on the international platform. His potential to perform under pressure will make him a long-term replacement for Ashwin and will bring a new face in India’s spin department.

R Ashwin is retiring, and it will be the end of an era. However, his contributions to Indian cricket will continue to inspire future generations. No one can replace a player of his caliber, but now, it is the responsibility of the emerging talents to step into his shoes and uphold the standards he set.

