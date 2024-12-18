Home
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
It’s Over: Why Did R Ashwin End His International Career Mid-Series In Australia?

R Ashwin retired mid-series abruptly in Australia. India's second-most prolific wicket-taker in Test cricket stunned fans by deciding to retire, citing club cricket and the desire to savour memories with teammates like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

It’s Over: Why Did R Ashwin End His International Career Mid-Series In Australia?

India’s legendary off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin stunned the cricketing world on Wednesday by announcing his retirement from international cricket. The announcement came unexpectedly in the middle of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia, marking the end of an illustrious career.

With 537 wickets in 106 Test matches, Ashwin retired as India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, only behind Anil Kumble, who claimed 619 dismissals.

Ashwin made his statement during a press conference following the third Test in Brisbane, a game that ended in a draw. He appeared alongside Indian skipper Rohit Sharma as he bid farewell to his international career.

“I will not take too much of your time. Today will be the last day for me as an Indian cricketer,” Ashwin said. “I do feel there’s a bit of punch left in me as a cricketer, but I’ll probably try to showcase that in club cricket. This will be my last day in international cricket. I’ve had a lot of fun and created a lot of memories alongside Rohit and my teammates. We are the last bunch of OGs in the dressing room.” I have a lot of people to thank—BCCI, my fellow teammates, all the coaches.”

The 38-year-old had been part of the day-night Test in Adelaide, where he picked up one wicket but was dropped for the Gabba Test to accommodate all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Emotional Farewells

Ashwin’s announcement brought emotional tributes from teammates and fans alike. Rohit Sharma stood by his veteran spinner saying, “He was very, very sure of his decision. We should stand by what he wants.”

In a touching moment, Virat Kohli was seen embracing Ashwin in the dressing room before the announcement. The Board of Control for Cricket in India honored Ashwin with a sweet tribute on social media calling him “a name synonymous with mastery, wizardry, brilliance, and innovation.”

Legacy Of Legend

Ashwin’s contribution to Indian cricket cannot be equaled. With tactical brilliance and the ability to outfox the best batters without a glitch, he will inspire generations ahead. He leaves behind a tally of 537 wickets at an average of 24 that puts him alongside one of the finest in India’s longest format of the game.

