Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 16, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Bizarre Delivery Triggers Rohit Sharma’s Outburst: ‘Sar Mein Kuch Hai?’

India captain Rohit Sharma's frustration went viral after his stump mic outburst at pacer Akash Deep during the 3rd Test against Australia. Caught saying, "Sar mein kuch hai?" Rohit's remark followed a bizarre delivery, which made many laugh but underlined India's troubles.

Bizarre Delivery Triggers Rohit Sharma’s Outburst: ‘Sar Mein Kuch Hai?’

India captain Rohit Sharma’s frustration over the boil on Day 3 of the third Test against Australia in Brisbane captured headlines after a fiery outburst at pacer Akash Deep. The incident occurred on the 114th over of Australia’s first innings, when Akash bowled a wayward delivery that went well outside the pitch. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant had to stretch to stop the ball from racing to the boundary for four byes.

Clearly incensed, Rohit’s agitation was captured on the stump mic as he yelled out, “Abbe sar mein kuch hai?” (Is there anything in your brain?). The comment came out to be an amused laughter in the commentary box but did indicate Rohit frustration at a crucial moment in the game.

Rain Interrupts India’s Struggle

Rain made the play end in less than three hours. Some comfort for India after the rather trying day on the field. India were in grave danger at 51/4 when the rain arrived once again to force early stumps. KL Rahul had a top score of 33 as skipper Rohit Sharma remained without an innings start yet.

Watch the video here:

India’s top order failed to withstand the pressure when it was given the task of chasing 445 runs. The openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, were sent back by Australia’s pacers, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, in the early stages of the innings. Virat Kohli, too, failed to make a difference, and Rishabh Pant was dismissed by Australian skipper Pat Cummins, edging the ball to Alex Carey just before tea.

Only 2.5 overs were possible in the final session before rain and bad light brought an early close to proceedings.

The dominance of Australia was set up by stellar centuries from Travis Head and Steve Smith, taking full advantage of India’s struggles and exposing the team’s over-reliance on Jasprit Bumrah for breakthroughs.

Bumrah was the standout performer for India, delivering figures of 6/76 in 28 overs. Mohammed Siraj contributed with two wickets, while Akash Deep and Nitish Kumar Reddy managed one each. However, Ravindra Jadeja, brought in to replace Ravichandran Ashwin, went wicketless, leaving a gap in India’s spin attack.

Can India Bounceback?

India needs a herculean effort to avoid the follow-on, which requires 245 runs. The top-order collapse has put an immense amount of pressure on the middle order to perform. With rain expected to play a role on the remaining days, Australia remains firmly in control.

ALSO READ | Fox Sports Commentator Isa Guha Apologizes To Jasprit Bumrah After Controversial Racial Comment

Filed under

Akash Deep ind vs aus latest sports news rohit sharma sports news

Advertisement

Also Read

At Least 30 North Korean Soldiers Killed In Kursk Region, Ukraine Says

At Least 30 North Korean Soldiers Killed In Kursk Region, Ukraine Says

Delhi HC Judge Recuses From Hearing Raghav Chadha’s Bungalow Plea

Delhi HC Judge Recuses From Hearing Raghav Chadha’s Bungalow Plea

D Gukesh To Pay Rs 46700000 Income Tax After Winning Rs 11 Crore Prize Money, Social Media Reacts

D Gukesh To Pay Rs 46700000 Income Tax After Winning Rs 11 Crore Prize Money,...

Zakir Hussain Always Wanted To Be A Rockstar But This BEATLES Member Changed His Mind

Zakir Hussain Always Wanted To Be A Rockstar But This BEATLES Member Changed His Mind

SC Seeks Karnataka Govt. Response On ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Slogans In Mosque

SC Seeks Karnataka Govt. Response On ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Slogans In Mosque

Entertainment

Zakir Hussain Always Wanted To Be A Rockstar But This BEATLES Member Changed His Mind

Zakir Hussain Always Wanted To Be A Rockstar But This BEATLES Member Changed His Mind

What Is Playboi Carti’s Real Name And When Did He Start His Rap Career?

What Is Playboi Carti’s Real Name And When Did He Start His Rap Career?

Is Cardi B Back With Offset? Rapper Tries To Steal Spotlight By Twerking In Skintight Catsuit At Estranged Husband’s 33rd Birthday Party

Is Cardi B Back With Offset? Rapper Tries To Steal Spotlight By Twerking In Skintight

Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun’s Reaction On Hyderabad Boy Injured In Stampede, Writes A Note

Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun’s Reaction On Hyderabad Boy Injured In Stampede, Writes A Note

Who Is Nikhil Maliyakkal? Know All About Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Winner’s Earnings And Prize Money

Who Is Nikhil Maliyakkal? Know All About Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Winner’s Earnings And Prize

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox