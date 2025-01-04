Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Kohli’s Struggles Continue As Boland Sends Him Back For Eighth Time | Watch

Virat Kohli's love affair with the off stump continue to plague him as he got out for just six runs in the second innings at SCG. He looked frustrated after getting caught by Scott Boland for the eighth time this series. Rishabh Pant's fiery knock of 61 set India up for a thrilling finish.

Kohli’s Struggles Continue As Boland Sends Him Back For Eighth Time | Watch

Virat Kohli fell prey to the outside off-stump trap once again, getting dismissed for just six runs off 12 balls in India’s second innings against Australia. This is the eighth consecutive dismissal of Kohli outside the off-stump in this series and has been a cause of concern that has affected his form in all the matches so far.

On the last match of the series, with India planning to register a telling victory lead, hopes that crossed his mind once more when Scott Boland teased him into an ill-fated shot. For the first time, Kohli was not his self composed in expressing dismay after he got out. His face was contorted with utter disgust as he walked off the field, clearly distraught at not being able to break the sequence of dismissals that has left him vulnerable to outside off stump deliveries.

The manner of his dismissal, poking at a ball outside the off-stump with hard hands, has been a recurring theme in his recent innings. Despite Kohli’s wealth of experience, this technical weakness continues to be exploited by bowlers, and it has cost India a crucial opportunity to build a substantial lead.

Watch the video here:

Pant’s Heroics Keep India’s Hopes Alive

While Kohli’s failure was a stark contrast, it was Rishabh Pant’s scintillating innings that gave the visitors hope. Pant’s explosive 61-run knock, with four massive sixes and six boundaries, helped India reach 141/6 at the end of the second day, still 145 runs ahead. Pant’s fearlessness was seen in his batting as he sent Mitchell Starc’s deliveries into the Ladies Members Stands, hitting back-to-back sixes.

The counter-attacking game of Pant almost prevented India from disintigrating in the second innings as the tail batters found it extremely hard to play against an attack as strong as Australia’s on a track offering both seam and bounce. This helped keep the fight of Indians alive.

Indian Bowlers Shine On Difficult Track

Earlier, India’s bowlers had done a great job to restrict Australia to a low total of 181 runs in their first innings. Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, and the two youngsters Prasidh Krishna and Nitish Reddy together did a good job to keep Australia to a small total, where Krishna took 3/42, Reddy 2/32, and Siraj 3/51. The collective effort gave India a narrow first-innings lead and gave them a platform to build upon.

Bumrah Injury Bites The Dust

However, the chances now rest on captain Jasprit Bumrah in getting India a game-winning comeback on Day 3. Since Bumrah walked off field after just a single over while batting in post-lunch sessions, precautionary scans were suggested to him without declaring what injury might have caused discomfort. The future plans for India might well depend upon those scans that come out from there.

If Bumrah is not fully fit, it could significantly affect India’s bowling attack and their ability to defend a target, especially considering the difficult track and variable bounce. However, even a partially fit Bumrah could make it tough for Australia to chase down a target of 175 runs or more, as the pitch continues to show signs of wear and tear.

It will be Day 3 when India’s fate will be decided: whether their key bowlers can continue their rhythm and the fitness of Bumrah. For Australia, it is still a steep hill to climb to chase down a difficult target in conditions that still favor their seam bowlers at various points.

ALSO READ | Foetus Gender Disclosure Case: Delhi HC Declines FIR Against Doctor

Filed under

Virat Kohli

Advertisement

Also Read

3 Women Killed, Several Injured In Punjab Road Accidents Amid Dense Fog

3 Women Killed, Several Injured In Punjab Road Accidents Amid Dense Fog

Kalyan Rape Murder Case: Court Remands Accused Couple In 14-Day Judicial Custody

Kalyan Rape Murder Case: Court Remands Accused Couple In 14-Day Judicial Custody

Is There An Ongoing Rift Between Guru Randhawa And T-Series? Singer Says, ‘Big People Face Big Problems’

Is There An Ongoing Rift Between Guru Randhawa And T-Series? Singer Says, ‘Big People Face...

Delhi Assembly Elections: BJP’s Parvesh Verma Challenges Arvind Kejriwal Ahead For New Delhi Seat

Delhi Assembly Elections: BJP’s Parvesh Verma Challenges Arvind Kejriwal Ahead For New Delhi Seat

Middle-East Economic Corridor High on Agenda in US-India NSA Dialogue

Middle-East Economic Corridor High on Agenda in US-India NSA Dialogue

Entertainment

Is There An Ongoing Rift Between Guru Randhawa And T-Series? Singer Says, ‘Big People Face Big Problems’

Is There An Ongoing Rift Between Guru Randhawa And T-Series? Singer Says, ‘Big People Face

Palm Spring Awards: Nicole Kidman Pays Tribute To Late Mother; Ariana Grande Shines As Rising Star

Palm Spring Awards: Nicole Kidman Pays Tribute To Late Mother; Ariana Grande Shines As Rising

Solo Leveling Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, And Everything You Need To Know

Solo Leveling Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, And Everything You Need To Know

Is Kiara Advani Hospitalized? Here’s Why She Missed The Trailer Launch Of Her Film Game Changer With Ram Charan

Is Kiara Advani Hospitalized? Here’s Why She Missed The Trailer Launch Of Her Film Game

Who Is The World’s Richest Actor? Jami Gertz Has Net Worth Higher Than Pitt and Clooney Combined

Who Is The World’s Richest Actor? Jami Gertz Has Net Worth Higher Than Pitt and

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox