Jasprit Bumrah To Lead India In Sydney Test After Rohit Sharma Opts Out: Report

Rohit Sharma opts out of the Sydney Test, handing over captaincy to Jasprit Bumrah as India aims to level the series and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In a surprising move ahead of the final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney, India’s captain Rohit Sharma has opted out of the fixture, allowing Jasprit Bumrah to take the reins. The decision comes as the Indian team looks to level the series and retain the prestigious trophy.

Rohit’s absence was confirmed after he informed head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar. Reports suggest that Gambhir and Bumrah had a lengthy discussion about the leadership role just before the match. Rohit, who had been struggling with form, did not participate in the usual slip practice session and only briefly batted in the nets.

If Rohit remains out of the lineup, Shubman Gill is expected to return to bat at number 3, with KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal opening the innings. The Indian squad will also feature Prasidh Krishna in place of the injured Akash Deep.

Former cricketer Madan Lal supported the decision to rest Rohit, emphasizing that sometimes a break can help a player regain form. Gambhir had earlier avoided confirming Rohit’s status for the match, mentioning that the final XI would be announced after assessing the pitch conditions.

With the captaincy now in Bumrah’s hands, the Indian team faces a crucial challenge in Sydney as they fight to maintain their dominance in the Border-Gavaskar series.

