Nathan Lyon Mocks KL Rahul Over Rohit Sharma’s Batting Order Switch

India’s ongoing Test series against Australia witnessed another intriguing twist on Day 2 of the fourth match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Skipper Rohit Sharma opted for a significant batting order change, pushing himself back to the opener’s role alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, while KL Rahul was demoted to No. 3. This tactical adjustment, however, became the subject of both on-field sledging and off-field criticism.

Rohit Sharma, who had been batting at No. 6 in the previous two matches due to inconsistent performances, decided to return to his natural opening role in an attempt to find form. However, the move did not pay off as expected. Rohit managed to score just three runs before falling to Australian pacer Pat Cummins. His early departure added pressure on the middle order, with KL Rahul stepping into the unfamiliar No. 3 spot—traditionally occupied by Shubman Gill.

Lyon’s Sledge: A Psychological Battle

As KL Rahul took guard at his new position, Australia’s veteran spinner Nathan Lyon attempted to unsettle him with a cheeky sledge. Lyon, known for his sharp tongue on the field, quipped, “What do you do wrong to bat one down?” The comment was aimed at questioning Rahul’s demotion in the batting order, adding psychological pressure to the Indian batter.

Rahul initially responded with a few confident strokes but was eventually undone by a near-unplayable delivery from Cummins. Despite his brief resistance, his dismissal highlighted the struggles of India’s revamped batting lineup.

Criticism Mounts on Rohit Sharma

The decision to reshuffle the batting order, coupled with Rohit Sharma’s dismissal for a meager three runs, drew sharp criticism from former Australian cricketers Ricky Ponting and Darren Lehmann. Ponting, speaking on Channel Seven, described Rohit’s shot selection as “lazy” and lacking commitment.

“That is just a lazy, not switched-on, not up-for-the-moment type of shot,” Ponting remarked. “If you’re going to survive against this Australian attack, you have to be switched on and make good decisions. Otherwise, they’ll knock you over every time.”

Lehmann echoed similar sentiments on ABC Sport, urging Rohit to back his natural aggressive style. “If he’s going to hit it, hit it, Rohit. You’re a class player. Take it on; there’s plenty of room in the outfield,” Lehmann commented, emphasizing the need for a more decisive approach.

The Bigger Picture

India’s batting reshuffle, while an attempt to reignite form in their top order, has sparked debate about the team’s strategy against a relentless Australian bowling attack. With key players like Shubman Gill out of the XI and Rohit struggling to find consistency, the batting order adjustments have yet to yield the desired results.

The psychological edge gained by Australia, exemplified by Lyon’s sledge and the subsequent dismissals, further underscores the challenges India faces in adapting to changing conditions and opposition tactics.

As the Test progresses, India will need to regroup and find stability in their batting lineup to counter the Australians effectively. With the series on the line, the team’s resilience and ability to adapt will be put to the ultimate test.

