Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Arsenal Edge Past Ipswich To Move Second In Premier League Without Saka

Arsenal began a new chapter without star winger Bukayo Saka, securing a narrow 1-0 victory over Ipswich Town at the Emirates Stadium on Friday.

Arsenal Edge Past Ipswich To Move Second In Premier League Without Saka

Arsenal began a new chapter without star winger Bukayo Saka, securing a narrow 1-0 victory over Ipswich Town at the Emirates Stadium on Friday. The win moved the Gunners into second place in the Premier League, cutting Liverpool’s lead to six points.

Havertz Seals the Win

Kai Havertz scored the decisive goal in the 23rd minute, converting a low cross from Leandro Trossard with a deft finish into the roof of the net. This marked Havertz’s 12th goal of the season and provided Arsenal with the breakthrough they desperately needed after dominating possession but failing to create clear-cut chances.

Despite their control, Arsenal lacked clinical finishing, an issue that could hinder their pursuit of a first league title in over two decades. Gabriel Jesus had a goal disallowed for offside, while Gabriel Magalhaes hit the post from close range.

Arteta’s Adjustments Pay Off

With Bukayo Saka sidelined due to a hamstring injury that could keep him out until March, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta deployed Gabriel Martinelli in Saka’s usual wide-right role. Gabriel Jesus led the line after a prolific run of form, scoring five goals in his previous two games.

Arteta was satisfied with the team’s performance, stating: “Frustration when you win? No. Things to improve? Yes. Credit to them as they’re very well-organized, but we restricted them to nothing.”

As Ipswich grew bolder in the second half, Arsenal created more opportunities to extend their lead. Captain Martin Ødegaard, returning from an earlier injury scare, dazzled the crowd with a weaving run and a powerful shot, which Ipswich goalkeeper Arijanet Muric tipped over.

Declan Rice and Mikel Merino also came close, while Havertz squandered a golden opportunity for his second goal. Muric’s heroics kept Ipswich in the game, but Arsenal’s defense held firm to secure the three points.

Premier League Implications

The victory allowed Arsenal to leapfrog Nottingham Forest and Chelsea into second place. Meanwhile, Ipswich remain in relegation trouble, sitting second from bottom and three points adrift of safety.

Brighton & Hove Albion missed the chance to close the gap on the top five with a goalless draw against Brentford. Despite dominating possession, Brighton extended their winless streak to six matches. Brentford, with just their second away point of the season, climbed to 11th place, edging ahead of Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal will need to address their struggles in front of goal if they hope to sustain their title challenge. With Liverpool maintaining their lead at the summit, every point will count as the season progresses.

Read More : Cristiano Ronaldo Criticizes Manchester United’s Systemic Issues At Globe Soccer Awards

Filed under

arsenal

Advertisement

Also Read

Indigo Launches Holiday Packages, Direct Flight From Kolkata To Phuket

Indigo Launches Holiday Packages, Direct Flight From Kolkata To Phuket

Bharat Pulse Survey: Have You Or Any You Know Been A Target Of A Digital Scam?

Bharat Pulse Survey: Have You Or Any You Know Been A Target Of A Digital...

Today Marks Captain Vijayakanth’s First Death Anniversary: DMK Honors Legacy With Guru Puja Day

Today Marks Captain Vijayakanth’s First Death Anniversary: DMK Honors Legacy With Guru Puja Day

Why Did Anupam Kher Lash Out At Hansal Mehta? Actor Asks Filmmaker To ‘Grow Up’

Why Did Anupam Kher Lash Out At Hansal Mehta? Actor Asks Filmmaker To ‘Grow Up’

The Spanish Court Rejects The Plea Of FC Barcelona To Sign Dani Olmo

The Spanish Court Rejects The Plea Of FC Barcelona To Sign Dani Olmo

Entertainment

Why Did Anupam Kher Lash Out At Hansal Mehta? Actor Asks Filmmaker To ‘Grow Up’

Why Did Anupam Kher Lash Out At Hansal Mehta? Actor Asks Filmmaker To ‘Grow Up’

Sikander Teaser New Time Revealed, Salman Khan’s Much Anticipated Teaser Release Changed For The Third Time

Sikander Teaser New Time Revealed, Salman Khan’s Much Anticipated Teaser Release Changed For The Third

Olivia Hussey Eisley, The Romeo And Juliet Actress Dies At 73

Olivia Hussey Eisley, The Romeo And Juliet Actress Dies At 73

Rapper OG Maco Dies At 32 After Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Rapper OG Maco Dies At 32 After Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman 2’ Delayed To October 2027; Iñárritu’s New Film To Premiere In 2026

Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman 2’ Delayed To October 2027; Iñárritu’s New Film To Premiere In

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox