Arsenal Edge Past Ipswich To Move Second In Premier League Without Saka

Arsenal began a new chapter without star winger Bukayo Saka, securing a narrow 1-0 victory over Ipswich Town at the Emirates Stadium on Friday. The win moved the Gunners into second place in the Premier League, cutting Liverpool’s lead to six points.

Havertz Seals the Win

Kai Havertz scored the decisive goal in the 23rd minute, converting a low cross from Leandro Trossard with a deft finish into the roof of the net. This marked Havertz’s 12th goal of the season and provided Arsenal with the breakthrough they desperately needed after dominating possession but failing to create clear-cut chances.

Despite their control, Arsenal lacked clinical finishing, an issue that could hinder their pursuit of a first league title in over two decades. Gabriel Jesus had a goal disallowed for offside, while Gabriel Magalhaes hit the post from close range.

Arteta’s Adjustments Pay Off

With Bukayo Saka sidelined due to a hamstring injury that could keep him out until March, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta deployed Gabriel Martinelli in Saka’s usual wide-right role. Gabriel Jesus led the line after a prolific run of form, scoring five goals in his previous two games.

Arteta was satisfied with the team’s performance, stating: “Frustration when you win? No. Things to improve? Yes. Credit to them as they’re very well-organized, but we restricted them to nothing.”

As Ipswich grew bolder in the second half, Arsenal created more opportunities to extend their lead. Captain Martin Ødegaard, returning from an earlier injury scare, dazzled the crowd with a weaving run and a powerful shot, which Ipswich goalkeeper Arijanet Muric tipped over.

Declan Rice and Mikel Merino also came close, while Havertz squandered a golden opportunity for his second goal. Muric’s heroics kept Ipswich in the game, but Arsenal’s defense held firm to secure the three points.

Premier League Implications

The victory allowed Arsenal to leapfrog Nottingham Forest and Chelsea into second place. Meanwhile, Ipswich remain in relegation trouble, sitting second from bottom and three points adrift of safety.

Brighton & Hove Albion missed the chance to close the gap on the top five with a goalless draw against Brentford. Despite dominating possession, Brighton extended their winless streak to six matches. Brentford, with just their second away point of the season, climbed to 11th place, edging ahead of Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal will need to address their struggles in front of goal if they hope to sustain their title challenge. With Liverpool maintaining their lead at the summit, every point will count as the season progresses.

