Marcus Rashford Denies ‘Ridiculous’ Claims Of Manchester United Exit And Agent Change

Marcus Rashford has firmly denied recent reports suggesting he is planning to leave Manchester United, slamming the rumors as “ridiculous” and clarifying that he has not met with any sports agency regarding a potential move away from Old Trafford.

This week, a report surfaced claiming that Rashford, unsettled at Manchester United, had met with a prominent sports agency to discuss a potential transfer. The speculation indicated that the 27-year-old England forward was seeking a new agent to facilitate an exit from the club. However, Rashford quickly took to Instagram to set the record straight, vehemently denying these reports.

“Been a lot of false stories written over the past few weeks, but guys this is getting ridiculous – never met with any agency and don’t have any plans to…” Rashford wrote on his social media platform. He made it clear that there was no truth to the rumors about a change of agent or an impending transfer.

Rashford’s Unsettled Situation at Manchester United

Rashford’s recent comments about seeking “a new challenge” and his omission from four consecutive matchday squads last month had fueled speculation about his future at Manchester United. Under new manager Ruben Amorim, Rashford’s form and role within the team have been in decline, with the forward failing to make an impact. He has struggled to find the back of the net this season, scoring only four goals in the Premier League so far.

Despite this, the player made it clear that he had not made any drastic decisions regarding his future. Rashford was notably excluded from the squad for key matches, including the derby against Manchester City and the recent loss to Newcastle, which only added fuel to the rumors surrounding his status at the club.

As Rashford’s future at Manchester United has come into question, rumors about potential suitors have emerged. Clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Chelsea have been linked with the forward, especially considering his talent and previous performances at the highest level. However, despite these speculations, Rashford’s response indicates that no talks or decisions regarding a move are currently underway.

Rashford’s Clarification on His Agent

The ongoing media frenzy surrounding Rashford’s future was further fueled by reports suggesting he was considering a change of agent. However, Rashford, who is currently represented by his brother, Dwaine Maynard, quickly addressed these rumors, reaffirming that there had been no meeting with any agency and no plans to change representation.

Marcus Rashford’s response to the transfer rumors highlights his desire to focus on his career without the distraction of false reports. While his future at Manchester United remains uncertain, Rashford has made it clear that any decisions regarding his career will be made on his own terms, and not based on unfounded speculation. Fans and pundits alike will be watching closely to see how the situation unfolds in the coming weeks.

