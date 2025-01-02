Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has been left out of the playing XI for the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has been omitted from the playing XI for the decisive fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Sydney Cricket Ground. In his absence, Jasprit Bumrah has been entrusted with the responsibility of leading the team.

Rohit’s performance with the bat has been underwhelming this series, amassing just 31 runs across five innings at a paltry average of 6.20. His struggles persisted despite adjustments to his batting position during the series.

Initially batting in the middle order during the Adelaide and Brisbane Tests, Rohit returned to his familiar role as an opener in Melbourne. This decision, which led to the exclusion of Shubman Gill, failed to yield results. His continued slump not only impacted his form but also raised concerns over his decision-making as a leader, further complicating India’s campaign.

With Bumrah at the helm, the visitors will aim to regroup and deliver a strong performance in the series finale.

