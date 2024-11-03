FC Barcelona Focuses On Long-Term Contracts For Promising Young Players

Barcelona is actively working to secure the long-term futures of five of its most promising talents: Pedri, Gavi, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Casado, and Alejandro Balde

Barcelona is actively working to secure the long-term futures of five of its most promising talents: Pedri, Gavi, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Casado, and Alejandro Balde. Recent reports indicate that the club is in discussions to renew contracts for each of these players, with announcements expected soon.

Renewals for Pedri and Gavi

Both Pedri and Gavi are vital members of the Barcelona squad, and their current contracts run until 2026. However, the club is eager to extend these agreements well ahead of their expiration dates.

Discussions with Pedri’s representatives have been particularly encouraging, as the club emphasizes his crucial role—not just as a young star but as a future leader within the team. Management views Pedri as a long-term asset, and there appear to be no significant obstacles to finalizing his contract renewal.

Similarly, Gavi is also in advanced negotiations with the club. Deco, Barcelona’s sporting director, is focused on extending Gavi’s contract until 2030, underscoring the midfielder’s importance to the team.

Attention on Balde, Cubarsi, and Casado

Next in line for contract discussions are Alejandro Balde, Pau Cubarsi, and Marc Casado. In Balde’s situation, although his current deal runs until 2028, the club is already considering an extension. While Barcelona is exploring options for an experienced left-back, they still highly value Balde’s contributions under manager Hansi Flick.

Pau Cubarsi, whose contract lasts until 2027, is also a priority for renewal. Barcelona is keen to eliminate any uncertainty regarding his future and ensure he develops in a stable environment, as they see significant potential in him.

Marc Casado has also caught the attention of clubs in the Premier League and Bundesliga, including Bayern Munich. Despite having recently signed an extension earlier this year, Barcelona recognizes the need to further secure his commitment to fend off any potential suitors.

Commitment to Youth Development

These contract renewals highlight Barcelona’s commitment to nurturing young talent and establishing a robust foundation for the future. By securing these players, the club is sending a clear message about its vision for the coming years—one that is centered around young, capable individuals poised to take on pivotal roles.

