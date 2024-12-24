Football Games Today: Complete Guide To Christmas Eve Bowl Game And Future Showdowns

Football Games Today: The 2024 college football bowl season heats up this Christmas Eve with the Hawai’i Bowl, featuring USF vs. San Jose State at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Stay tuned for updates, scores, and upcoming playoff matchups as the excitement continues!

Football Games Today: As Christmas Eve dawns, football enthusiasts have more than holiday cheer in store for them. Today is the continuation of the 2024 college football bowl season, promising an exciting contest to keep the fans’ interest until the grand celebration tomorrow.

In the current bowl season, the Mountain West and AAC conferences have emerged as strong contenders, alongside the SEC and Big Ten. Meanwhile, the ACC has struggled, holding a dismal 0-3 record so far. Today’s schedule highlights a showdown featuring the Mountain West and Sun Belt conferences in the lone bowl game of Christmas Eve, set against the scenic backdrop of Hawai’i.

Well, as you celebrate Mele Kalikimaka, be prepared to catch some great college football action. Here’s everything you need to know about today’s game and what lies ahead in this year’s bowl season.

College Football Bowl Game Schedule For Christmas Eve

All times listed are in Eastern Standard Time, with odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hawai’i Bowl

Matchup: USF vs. San Jose State

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 24

Time: 8 p.m.

Channel: ESPN

Line: San Jose State -3

USF: The Bulls come into the game with limited success this season, just barely reaching bowl eligibility. Their passing offense is average but will be challenged by the Spartans’ high-powered passing game.

San Jose State: San Jose State is fifth in the FBS in passing yards per game with 325+. The Spartans do have a very strong passing attack, but their ground game is anemic and ranks third worst in the nation in rushing yards. They have scored only 28 points per game on average, so there is certainly room for improvement.

What The Models Predict

San Jose State is favored to win this game, as analytics models predict that the Spartans will win by 1.5 points against USF, considering the current team compositions. According to the College Football Power Index, which simulates games 20,000 times, the Spartans have a 53.5% chance of winning and the Bulls are the underdog with a 46.5% chance of winning.

Upcoming College Football Playoff Schedule

Here are the highlights of upcoming playoff matchups.

Fiesta Bowl

Matchup: Penn State vs. Boise State

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 31

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Channel: ESPN

Line: Penn State -10.5

Penn State dominated SMU in the first round with a standout defensive performance, including two interceptions returned for touchdowns. They now face Boise State and Heisman finalist Ashton Jeanty in what promises to be a test of their formidable run defense.

Peach Bowl

Matchup: Texas vs. Arizona State

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 1

Time: 1 p.m.

Channel: ESPN

Line: Texas -13.5

Texas showcased a balanced attack against Clemson, with quarterback Quinn Ewers leading the charge before the Longhorns’ running backs sealed the game. They face the Big 12 champion Arizona State, led by star tailback Cam Skattebo, who boasts 1,568 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns this season.

Rose Bowl

Matchup: Oregon vs. Ohio State

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 1

Time: 5 p.m.

Channel: ESPN

Line: Ohio State -2.5

Ohio State heads into the Rose Bowl coming off a dominating win over an SEC powerhouse, with a rematch against Oregon looming. Oregon beat the Buckeyes earlier in the season and has an explosive, efficient offense.

Sugar Bowl

Matchup: Georgia vs. Notre Dame

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 1

Time: 8:45 p.m.

Channel: ESPN

Line: Georgia -2.5

Notable to Notre Dame in its first-round win against Indiana was the record-breaking 98-yard touchdown run by Jeremiyah Love. Georgia will probably have to start with its second-string quarterback, Gunner Stockton, so that’s a great chance for the Irish defense to show its worth.

Game odds may refresh periodically, so check back for updates.

