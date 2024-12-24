‘I Shouldn’t Have Gone To Olympics And Won Medals For Country’: Heartbroken Manu Bhaker Over Exclusion from Khel Ratna Shortlist

Manu Bhaker, India’s trailblazing shooter and a double medalist at the 2024 Paris Olympics, finds herself grappling with disappointment after being excluded from the shortlist for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award. Despite creating history with her unparalleled achievements, her omission has ignited a wave of public criticism and questions about fairness in the selection process.

Manu Bhaker, the 22-year-old shooting sensation and double medalist from the 2024 Paris Olympics, expressed deep disappointment after her name was omitted from the shortlist for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award.

Multiple medals in single Olympics

Bhaker etched her name in history by becoming the first Indian athlete of the Independence era to win multiple medals in a single Olympics, clinching bronze in both the individual and mixed 10m air pistol events. Despite narrowly missing a third medal in the 25m pistol event, where she finished fourth, her accomplishments marked a milestone for Indian sports.

However, despite her historic feats, Bhaker found herself excluded from the sports ministry’s list of candidates recommended for the award. This decision came as a shock to many, especially considering that after the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, all seven Indian medalists received the Khel Ratna. For the Paris contingent, however, only two athletes—hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and para-athlete Praveen Kumar—made the 12-member shortlist.

Manu Bhaker: Should Achievements Speak for Themselves?

A source quoted by The Times of India (TOI) stated, “Manu said she had applied on the portal. If that was the case, then the committee must have considered her name. Whatever the situation, the federation has approached the ministry and requested the officials to include her name.”

Ordinarily, athletes must submit an application to be considered for the Khel Ratna award. Despite following this process, Bhaker was overlooked, leaving her and her family devastated. Given the magnitude of her achievements, many believe her inclusion should have been automatic.

“The government must recognise her efforts,” said Ram Kishan Bhaker, Manu’s father, in an interview with TOI. “I spoke to Manu, and she was disheartened by all this. She told me, ‘I shouldn’t have gone to the Olympics and won medals for the country. In fact, I shouldn’t have become a sportsperson.’”

Public Outcry and Ministry Backlash

Bhaker’s exclusion has sparked outrage among sports fans and advocates, putting pressure on the sports ministry to revisit the decision. The controversy surrounding the omission has drawn widespread criticism, with many questioning the fairness of the selection process.

According to reports, despite the public uproar, Bhaker’s chances of being added to the Khel Ratna list remain slim. A TOI article indicated that the ministry might not reverse its decision despite the backlash.

Beyond her Paris Olympics success, Bhaker’s record over the years speaks volumes. Between the Tokyo and Paris Games, she secured 17 gold, six silver, and five bronze medals in prestigious competitions, including the Shooting World Championship, the Shooting World Cup, the 2023 Asian Games, and the Junior World Championships. Her contributions to Indian shooting have been nothing short of phenomenal.

