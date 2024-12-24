‘I Shouldn’t Have Become A Sportsperson’: Manu Bhaker’s Family Frustrated On Sidelining Her

Controversy has erupted following the reported exclusion of double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker from the list of nominees for this year's prestigious Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

Controversy has erupted following the reported exclusion of double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker from the list of nominees for this year’s prestigious Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. The shooting star’s family has expressed their frustration, particularly Manu’s father, Ram Kishan Bhaker, who voiced his discontent over what he perceives as the government’s disregard for athletes outside of cricket.

In August, Bhaker made history by becoming the first athlete from independent India to win two medals in a single Olympics. She clinched bronze in both the 10m air pistol individual and 10m air pistol mixed team events, a remarkable achievement that stirred excitement and pride in the nation.

However, reports about her exclusion from the national awards list have left her family stunned. They maintain that the necessary application for the Khel Ratna Award was submitted on time. Ram Kishan Bhaker expressed his disillusionment with the system, lamenting that if Manu had pursued cricket instead of shooting, she would have likely received far more recognition.

“I regret introducing her to the sport of shooting. If I had made her a cricketer, all the awards and recognition would have naturally followed. She won two Olympic medals in one edition—no one has ever done that. What more could my child do for the country? The government must acknowledge her efforts,” Ram Kishan told The Times of India.

Manu herself reportedly felt disheartened by the lack of recognition, telling her father, “I shouldn’t have gone to the Olympics and won medals for the country. I shouldn’t have become a sportsperson.”

Despite the Sports Ministry’s claim that Manu Bhaker did not apply for the Khel Ratna Award this year, her family maintains otherwise. “She has been applying for awards like the Padma Shri for the last four years. So why would she not apply this time?” Ram Kishan said in an exclusive interview with Telecom Asia Sport.

The family also highlighted that Manu had submitted 49 applications for various cash awards in the past, all of which were rejected.

In a twist, an anonymous source within the Ministry of Sports revealed that the final list of nominees has not been finalized yet. It was suggested that Manu Bhaker’s name is likely to appear in the official list when it is announced within the next week. “The final list is yet to be decided. The sports minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, will make the recommendations soon, and her name will likely be included,” the source told PTI.

