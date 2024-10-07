The Kansas City Chiefs, who have won the championship twice in a row, are once again strong contenders for the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs, who have won the championship twice in a row, are once again strong contenders for the Super Bowl. With a record of 4-0, Patrick Mahomes and his team are the only undefeated squad in the league besides the Vikings. Can the Chiefs match Minnesota’s 5-0 record after their victory over the New York Jets in London on Sunday? They’ll face a tough challenge against the New Orleans Saints, who lead the NFL with an impressive average of 31.8 points per game.

Game Details:

Date: Monday, Oct. 7

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

How to Watch: ESPN, ESPN 2, and ESPN Deportes