Former La Masia Chiefs Reveal How Barcelona Beat Real Madrid To Sign Gavi

Barcelona is once again reaping the rewards of its commitment to nurturing talent from La Masia, with young stars like Gavi, Lamine Yamal, Alejandro Balde, Pau Cubarsi, and Fermin Lopez becoming key figures in the senior squad

Former La Masia Chiefs Reveal How Barcelona Beat Real Madrid To Sign Gavi

Barcelona is once again reaping the rewards of its commitment to nurturing talent from La Masia, with young stars like Gavi, Lamine Yamal, Alejandro Balde, Pau Cubarsi, and Fermin Lopez becoming key figures in the senior squad. The club’s focus on homegrown talent has proven fruitful, as these players have seamlessly integrated into the first team.

Insight from Former Youth Football Directors

In a recent interview, former directors of Barcelona’s Youth Football, Jordi Roura and Aureli Altimira, shared valuable insights into the scouting and signing process for these emerging talents. Their experience highlights the importance of acting swiftly to secure promising players before they are snapped up by rival clubs.

Gavi: A Talented Midfield Gem

Gavi, a standout midfielder, has established himself as a fan favorite during his four seasons with the first team. At just 20 years old, he has become a vital part of Barcelona’s midfield. However, his journey to the club could have taken a different turn, as both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid expressed interest in the young talent.

Roura recounted the initial scouting of Gavi: “We got very good information from the Andalusian scouts. And it is essential to know how to use it. On Sunday we were already watching him in Seville. I immediately called Aureli.” He emphasized the urgency of the situation, saying, “Because we had to get active quickly. We spoke to his agent, Ivan de la Pena, because Madrid, Atlético and Villarreal were all watching, and within a week Gavi was already visiting La Masia. Speed was key.”

Future Leadership at Barcelona

Gavi’s rapid rise through the ranks has made him a prominent figure in the Barcelona squad. Many see him as a future captain, a role he began to embrace earlier this month when he returned from an 11-month injury layoff and wore the captain’s armband against Sevilla. His leadership potential and deep connection to the club further solidify his place in Barcelona’s future.

In summary, Barcelona’s investment in La Masia continues to yield impressive results, with young talents like Gavi leading the charge. The foresight and swift actions of the club’s former youth directors have played a crucial role in securing these players, ensuring a bright future for the team.

Filed under

FC Barcelona Gavi La Masia Real Madrid
