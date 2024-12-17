Garancho’s Stunning Bicycle Kick Rewarded With Puskas Award

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has been crowned the FIFA Puskás Award winner for 2024, earning global recognition for his breathtaking bicycle kick goal against Everton in November 2023.

The strike, which had already won Manchester United’s Goal of the Season and was named the Premier League’s Goal of the Campaign, has now been officially deemed the finest goal scored worldwide during the qualifying period of August 2023 to August 2024.

The announcement came during The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony in Doha, Qatar, where football legend Alessandro Del Piero revealed Garnacho as the winner.

A Goal for the Ages

The extraordinary moment unfolded early in Manchester United’s clash with Everton. Garnacho, displaying incredible athleticism and precision, contorted his body mid-air to connect with Diogo Dalot’s cross, executing a perfect bicycle kick that stunned everyone in attendance.

The timing of the strike was flawless, leaving Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford with no chance. The sheer brilliance of the effort left fans, players, and viewers worldwide in awe.

Reflecting on the goal, media sources described the strike as one of those rare, unforgettable moments in football that “open mouths and ignite memories.”

A Historic Win for United

Garnacho has now become only the second Manchester United player to win the prestigious Puskás Award, following in the footsteps of his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo was the award’s first-ever winner in 2009 for his thunderous long-range strike against Porto in the Champions League.

Over the years, the Puskás Award has celebrated some of the most iconic goals in football, with names like Zlatan Ibrahimović, Neymar, Mohamed Salah, and Son Heung-min among its notable recipients.

However, the award’s inclusive nature also means it recognizes brilliance at all levels of senior football, further emphasizing the exceptional nature of Garnacho’s effort.

Voting and Recognition

This year’s voting process was equally divided between fans worldwide and a panel of FIFA legends. Garnacho’s strike overcame stiff competition from 10 other nominated goals to claim the accolade.

In his acceptance, Garnacho expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support that carried him to this achievement, as media sources shared: “It’s a goal that will be cherished for years to come.”

Garnacho’s stunning goal has further cemented his rising reputation in world football. At such a young age, the winger has demonstrated exceptional talent and composure, marking himself as one to watch for years to come.

The FIFA Puskás Award win serves not only as a personal triumph but also as a proud moment for Manchester United fans and football lovers worldwide, who will undoubtedly replay and celebrate this incredible strike for generations.

