Gurpreet Singh Sandhu: Asian Cup Qualification A ‘Minimum Goal’ For India

The Indian team, under the head coach Manolo Marquez, is still on a hunt to win while the goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu holds hope for the future of his team. The past few games were not at all going well, but these were clearly something strongly conveyed by Sandhu, who is optimistic about Marquez. “Honestly, I do want the minimum we must take home from the national team to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup,” Sandhu said in terms of the brighter prospects for the squad.

Team Focus on Progress and Overcoming Challenges

The last win came for India in November 2023 when the team defeated Kuwait in the World Cup qualifiers. Since then, it has been tough for the side, with seven losses within their last 11 encounters that saw them drop several places in FIFA rankings. Speaking on the present scenario of the side, Sandhu said:

“The past is past; we can’t change it. As a team, we always want to win,” he said, adding that it’s crucial to handle tough phases positively. “Phases like this happen—there was a phase when we were winning and not losing.”

He pointed out that, in particular, these games against strong opponents will serve to give much-needed confidence, especially after the draw with Vietnam. “It was a good test for us, and we have to take the same comprehension and energy into the next game.”

Sure, it’s not an easy transition, Sandhu admitted, especially since the 2023 Asian Cup debacle and the step into retirement of star forward Sunil Chhetri. But he believes Marquez is slowly imparting his vision on the team, a good thing in the long run.

“Qualifying for the Asian Cup is something we should strive for every single time, as we’ve done in the last two editions. That should be minimum for us. It should be a no-brainer for us as a team,” Sandhu emphasized.

Return of Sandesh Jhingan Adds Strength to Defence

Key defender Sandesh Jhingan will return for the friendly, which is the next match, having recovered from a knee injury. He is a defensive stalwart and feels crucial to the team on both the pitch and in the dressing room:

“I’m very happy to have Sandesh back in the squad. The team is very young, and sometimes it’s hard to have conversations with the younger players. Having someone like him in the dressing room is great. He’s an important pillar for his club and the national team. Like Sunil bhai, he’s a once-in-a-generation player, a defender for us.”

Notably, he also commended forward Manvir Singh for his versatility and natural goal-scoring prowess. “Manvir is a very good player, with great physicality and stamina. He can run up and down the flanks. He has the potential to be a natural goal-scorer, in my opinion,” Sandhu concludes. Manvir can provide contributions for both defense and attack, more especially in set pieces, according to Sandhu.

Team Harmony and Healthy Competition Between Goalkeepers

Gurpreet, India’s No. 1 goalkeeper, maintains that there is a need for the team’s unity and healthy competition. “I don’t think it’s been a long time; I think it’s probably been a short time (as No. 1 goalkeeper),” he says in conversation about his experience with the national team.

His heart’s desire is to give it all for the team, and he pays tribute to the competition between talented goalkeepers like Vishal Kaith and Amrinder Singh. “Vishal is a great keeper, very talented player. Happy for him. It’s pleasure to have him in the team, knowing there’s someone who can push me just like Amrinder did.”

Learning from Sunil Chhetri’s Leadership

Gurpreet concluded by underlining the importance of leadership and a good team environment, inspired by Sunil Chhetri. “For me, it’s important to do what I have learned from Sunil bhai. He always gives 100 percent, maintains a positive and competitive environment, and ensures the mood is good.”

Gurpreet remains focused on the long-term success of the team toward a common goal: qualifying for the Asian Cup.

