Harry Kane To Be On Bench Against Greece In Nations League Clash

Club football has taken a halt and International football will be back in action this Thursday with a series of UEFA Nations League games. The Three Lions will take on Greece in their first game of this International window in the UEFA Nations League. The England Skipper Harry Kane will not feature in the starting 11. John Stones will captain the Three Lions this Thursday. The iconic Wembley is all set to host this fixture.

Kane Benched Against Greece

Due to the injury sustained in the game against Eintracht Frankfurt, Harry Kane has lost his spot in the first eleven. He has also trained individually and hasn’t trained with the team, but the coach Lee Carsley hasn’t ruled out the English Talisman from the fixture.

” We’re not ruling him out yet of the game, but he won’t start the game”

“Hopefully he’ll be in contention then for Sunday against Finland but, again, time will tell. It’s not something I think we should be rushing,” said England’s interim manager.

John Stones to Lead Three Lions

In his absence, Man City centre-half John Stones will lead the side against Greece.

” It’s a brilliant achievement for John. Something that he deserves. The amount of caps he’s got, the experience he’s got, the level of professionalism that he shows within the squad, the example he is to the younger players,” Carsley said.

” An absolute honour”

“It’s definitely everything that I could have dreamed of as a kid,” the 30-year-old said.

“For my family to be able to see me walk out as England captain is a special moment and one I can’t thank Lee enough for. To be walking out with the armband on is an absolute honour and a moment I will cherish forever,” said John Stones.

Cole Palmer who has been inaugurated with England’s Men Player of the Year recently is expected to get his first competitive start for England.

