Real Madrid midfielder Tchuoameni has been handed over captaincy for the Isreal game under Mbappe’s absence. French Star Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out for all the Nations League fixtures in this international break. Real Madrid’s young French midfielder has been appointed as the captain of the French Football team. This change was made after Mbappe sustained an injury in the La Liga game and has been ruled out of the French squad.

Tchouameni has featured 36 times for France and was chosen ahead of the other candidates as captain including Jules Kounde, Mike Maigan and Ibrahim Konate. Despite being young, the French midfielder has gained plenty of experience and that has made him the standout candidate for this position.

In addition to Mbappe, Antonie Griezman has announced his retirement from the national team which has shocked many of his teammates as well as the football fans. Tchouaméni’s captaincy comes at an important time, as France currently sits second in Group A2, trailing Italy by three points after two rounds.

In this game, France will also miss the services of Marcus Thuram, Upamecano and goalkeeper Mike Maigan. Despite the missing of some of the biggest stars, the French coach Didier Descamps, is confident of the young Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, that he will lead Les Bleus towards the victory.

France anticipates this game amid the political tensions between both countries. Football being the focal point in Europe will have a massive impact on the way people will react to the results. Emmanuel Macron who closely follows the French National team will expect the Les Bleus to come out victorious in the game, stomping a strong authority in their soft war.

Les Bleus will take on Isreal in Budapest, Hungary on 10th October in a Nations League bout.

