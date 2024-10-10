Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Tchouameni Given Captain’s Armband For France Against Isreal

Real Madrid's young French midfielder has been appointed as the captain of the French Football team. This change was made after Mbappe sustained an injury in the La Liga game and has been ruled out of the French squad.

Advertisement
Tchouameni Given Captain’s Armband For France Against Isreal

Real Madrid midfielder Tchuoameni has been handed over captaincy for the Isreal game under Mbappe’s absence. French Star Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out for all the Nations League fixtures in this international break.  Real Madrid’s young French midfielder has been appointed as the captain of the French Football team. This change was made after Mbappe sustained an injury in the La Liga game and has been ruled out of the French squad.

Tchouameni has featured 36 times for France and was chosen ahead of the other candidates as captain including Jules Kounde, Mike Maigan and Ibrahim Konate. Despite being young, the French midfielder has gained plenty of experience and that has made him the standout candidate for this position.

In addition to Mbappe, Antonie Griezman has announced his retirement from the national team which has shocked many of his teammates as well as the football fans. Tchouaméni’s captaincy comes at an important time, as France currently sits second in Group A2, trailing Italy by three points after two rounds.

In this game, France will also miss the services of Marcus Thuram, Upamecano and goalkeeper Mike Maigan. Despite the missing of some of the biggest stars, the French coach Didier Descamps, is confident of the young Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, that he will lead Les Bleus towards the victory.

France anticipates this game amid the political tensions between both countries. Football being the focal point in Europe will have a massive impact on the way people will react to the results. Emmanuel Macron who closely follows the French National team will expect the Les Bleus to come out victorious in the game, stomping a strong authority in their soft war.

Les Bleus will take on Isreal in Budapest, Hungary on 10th October in a Nations League bout.

Read More : Fahima Khatun Reacts On Bangladesh’s Defeat Against England

Filed under

Football France France vs Isreal isreal

Also Read

Ratan Tata’s Last Rites Live Updates: Late Industrialist’s Dog ‘Goa’ Comes To Pay Homage

Ratan Tata’s Last Rites Live Updates: Late Industrialist’s Dog ‘Goa’ Comes To Pay Homage

ASEAN Summit: Philippines Takes Dig At China, Says ‘Your Behaviour Not ……’

ASEAN Summit: Philippines Takes Dig At China, Says ‘Your Behaviour Not ……’

10 Parsi Stalwarts Who Contributed To India’s Growth Story

10 Parsi Stalwarts Who Contributed To India’s Growth Story

One In Eight Girls Experience Sexual Violence Before 18; Affecting Over 370 Million Girls Worldwide: UNICEF

One In Eight Girls Experience Sexual Violence Before 18; Affecting Over 370 Million Girls Worldwide:...

Tennis Icon Rafael Nadal Announces Retirement

Tennis Icon Rafael Nadal Announces Retirement

Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney To Star In Adaptation Of ‘The Housemaid’

Sydney Sweeney To Star In Adaptation Of ‘The Housemaid’

Aaron Pierre To Play John Stewart In HBO’s ‘Lanterns’

Aaron Pierre To Play John Stewart In HBO’s ‘Lanterns’

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Prediction Day 1: Rajinikanth’s Film To Open On A Terrific Note | Exclusive

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Prediction Day 1: Rajinikanth’s Film To Open On A Terrific Note |

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 56: Shraddha Kapoor-Led Film’s Run Is Almost Over

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 56: Shraddha Kapoor-Led Film’s Run Is Almost Over

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

Lifestyle

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox