Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Here’s Why Prithvi Shaw Dropped from Mumbai Ranji Trophy Squad

In Shaw's absence, Akhil Herwadkar will join the squad for their upcoming match against Tripura, while Karsh Kothari replaces Tanush Kotian.

Here’s Why Prithvi Shaw Dropped from Mumbai Ranji Trophy Squad

Prithvi Shaw has been dropped from Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy squad. This decision isn’t just about his recent performances; it’s also about his attitude towards fitness and discipline.

Why Was He Dropped?

While the team management hasn’t shared specific reasons, reports suggest that Shaw’s inconsistent attendance at net sessions has raised concerns. With scores of 7, 12, 1, and 39 not out in his last few games, he hasn’t been at his best. The selectors, including notable figures like Sanjay Patil and Shardul Thakur, felt it was time for a wake-up call. Even his teammates, like captain Ajinkya Rahane, backed the decision.

A Focus on Fitness

Shaw’s fitness has become a major issue, with reports saying he has 35% body fat. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has set a challenge for him: improve his fitness in the next 14 days or risk being left out longer. They’ve designed a special program to help him get back in shape.

In Shaw’s absence, Akhil Herwadkar will join the squad for their upcoming match against Tripura, while Karsh Kothari replaces Tanush Kotian, who is off with India A.

What’s Next for Shaw?

Shaw has shown great potential in the past, making his Test debut against the West Indies in 2018. This setback could be an opportunity for him to regroup and come back stronger. The Ranji Trophy is a chance for redemption, and fans are hoping he seizes it.

As Mumbai prepares for their next match, all eyes will be on Shaw’s journey. Will he rise to the challenge and reclaim his spot? Only time will tell!

Shaw’s journey to reclaim his place in it. Let’s hope for his comeback. After all, cricket, much like life, is all about comebacks!

