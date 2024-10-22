Ancelotti Admits Real Madrid Struggles Against Deep-Defending Teams

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has acknowledged that his team struggles against opponents who set up defensively. The Italian coach emphasized the need for his side to engage in matches with frequent turnovers but clarified that this approach will not involve deploying three players at the back.

Tactical Adjustments Following Celta Vigo Match

After Aurelien Tchouameni was positioned alongside the central defenders during Saturday’s match against Celta Vigo to facilitate ball progression, this tactic was quickly discarded. Reports indicate that the formation did not perform well, leading Ancelotti to announce it would not be used again. Ahead of Real Madrid’s Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night, Ancelotti discussed the team’s defensive structure.

“The three centre-backs were with the ball, but without the ball, it had to be a line with four defenders, as we have always done and always will do,” Ancelotti explained. “This team does not defend with five; it may be that at the end of a game, you put more at the back when you are winning, and you defend with five, six, or seven, but as a general idea, there will always be four.”

Bellingham’s Position and Style of Play

Ancelotti was also questioned about Jude Bellingham’s positioning, especially as his goal-scoring numbers have seen a significant decline. Earlier in the season, Ancelotti expressed his desire for “rock and roll” football, which he believes suits his squad’s strengths.

“This is what I want. A back-and-forth game is good for us. We have more difficulty in possession against a low block and in controlled games because we do not have players with the characteristics to play in small spaces. What we have are players that can take advantage of their characteristics in open space.”

Focus on Defensive Solidity

Ancelotti stressed the importance of improving the team’s defensive solidity, a key element for the current season. “Then we are focused on defending better; that is the key, as we did last year when we defended very, very well. We are working on making the team more solid. That’s the key to the season.”

Despite facing criticism this season, Tchouameni remains a vital player for Ancelotti. The coach noted, “In all aspects: being more compact, moving more with the defensive line… All the work is to have the team as compact as possible. And Tchouameni is a very important player because he recovers a lot of balls; he adapts to many positions. He is a fundamental player. These are things that you have to work on because sometimes they forget if you don’t work on them.”

Strong Defensive Record Despite Challenges

Currently, Real Madrid holds the title of the second-best defense in La Liga, following rivals Atletico Madrid, largely due to the exceptional performances of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. His presence has been crucial, not only in the match against Celta but also in their victory over Stuttgart. However, there is a growing sentiment that Los Blancos appear more vulnerable this season compared to the last.

