Friday, October 25, 2024
India Set For Strong Start Against New Zealand On Day 2

India heads into the second day of the Pune Test against New Zealand with the opportunity to establish a commanding position

India Set For Strong Start Against New Zealand On Day 2

Just days ago, Washington Sundar wasn’t even in India’s Test squad, instead excelling in the Ranji Trophy with a hundred and multiple three-wicket hauls against Delhi. Yet, stepping in ahead of both Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, he showcased his worth by taking seven wickets on Day 1, bowling out New Zealand for 259. Five of his dismissals were bowled, with one lbw and one caught, marking his maiden Test five-wicket haul and best first-class figures. His Tamil Nadu teammate, R Ashwin, who claimed three early wickets, moved past Nathan Lyon’s 530 wickets in fewer matches. The duo could face off with Lyon later in Australia, but their immediate task is to defend India’s 18-series home winning streak.

After a dominant display with the ball on Day 1, India heads into the second day of the Pune Test against New Zealand with the opportunity to establish a commanding position. Washington Sundar’s remarkable seven-wicket haul brought New Zealand’s first innings to a close at 259, placing India in a favorable situation. However, with the loss of Rohit Sharma in the closing overs of the first day, India’s batters now have a task at hand to capitalize on the bowlers’ efforts and set a strong platform.

The morning session will be crucial for India’s openers as they seek to establish a solid foundation against New Zealand’s disciplined bowling attack led by Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner. A stable partnership from Shubman Gill and India’s middle-order heavyweights, including Virat Kohli, will be instrumental in navigating the opening spells, where Southee’s skill with the new ball could pose challenges on a track showing hints of unpredictable seam movement.

As New Zealand attempts to regroup, India will aim to keep the scoreboard moving with patient stroke play and smart rotation of strike, applying pressure on a New Zealand bowling unit that might face a long stint on the field if India builds partnerships. With Gill showing promising form and the likes of Kohli and Rahane in the lineup, the home team’s experienced core will look to take charge and guide the innings through any testing spells. This measured approach will be especially important given the chance of variable turn later in the match, which could make batting on the final days increasingly challenging.

The middle order, led by Kohli, will likely take the role of building partnerships while also looking to accelerate when opportunities arise. Following them, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, and Washington Sundar, who has already impressed with the ball, can add valuable lower-order runs if India is to press for a sizable first-innings lead. The team’s depth will be an asset here, allowing them the flexibility to consolidate or accelerate as the situation demands.

With the pitch expected to wear and offer more for spinners, the later stages of the innings could see India’s batters adopt a cautious yet strategic approach against New Zealand’s spinners. By applying sustained pressure on New Zealand’s bowlers, India can take control of the game, setting themselves up to defend their 18-series home winning streak and maintain their advantage over a determined New Zealand side.

A robust first-innings total will allow India’s spinners, Ashwin and Sundar, to make full use of the deteriorating pitch conditions as they look to bowl New Zealand out again with a substantial lead in hand.

