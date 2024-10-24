KL Rahul’s Future With Lucknow Super Giants Uncertain Ahead Of IPL 2025

KL Rahul's future with the Lucknow Super Giants is in doubt as he is unlikely to be retained for IPL 2025, following a disappointing 2024 season and scrutiny over his performance.

KL Rahul, who has led the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) since 2022, is reportedly unlikely to be retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 season. The opening batsman and captain is expected to enter the mega auction, as speculation grows over his future with the team following a disappointing performance in the 2024 season.

Rahul’s future with LSG has come into question, not just about whether he will remain with the team, but also if he could continue in a reduced role, potentially losing his captaincy. LSG had a strong start in their first two seasons, even reaching the playoffs. However, the team’s seventh-place finish in 2024 has led to increased scrutiny over leadership and performance.

Despite being LSG’s top scorer over the last three IPL seasons, Rahul has faced criticism regarding his strike rate. In IPL 2024, he managed 520 runs with a strike rate of 136.12, a figure deemed low compared to the aggressive scoring trends dominating the league in recent years. Additionally, he missed the latter part of IPL 2023 due to injury, which has further fueled the uncertainty about his long-term role.

Rahul And Franchise Ownership Disagreements

Tensions between Rahul and the LSG management surfaced last season after a heavy loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad. LSG’s owner, Sanjeev Goenka, was seen having an intense conversation with Rahul on the field, sparking rumors about the captain’s potential exit. However, despite the visible disagreement, Goenka later clarified that the discussion was amicable. While expressing disappointment over the team’s performance, he described Rahul as “family” but did not confirm whether the franchise would retain him for the next season.

Retention Deadline Looms

With the October 31 deadline fast approaching, all IPL franchises must submit their final list of retained players for the 2025 season. Teams are allowed to retain up to six players, including a maximum of five capped international players. Whether KL Rahul will remain in LSG’s plans or head into the auction remains to be seen, but his future is undoubtedly one of the key talking points leading up to the 2025 IPL season.

