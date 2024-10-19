Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Rohit Sharma’s Viral Reaction After He Was Asked To Join RCB: IPL Mega Auction 2025

There has been significant debate over whether Sharma will continue with MI after Hardik Pandya replaced him as captain last season.

Rohit Sharma’s Viral Reaction After He Was Asked To Join RCB: IPL Mega Auction 2025

With the 2025 IPL mega auction on the horizon, excitement is building around the retention lists of the franchises. Speculation is rife about which key players teams will choose to retain, especially as it could shape the course of the upcoming season. Among the top players in focus is Rohit Sharma, captain of the Mumbai Indians (MI), a team he led to an unmatched five IPL titles.

There has been significant debate over whether Sharma will continue with MI after Hardik Pandya replaced him as captain last season. However, a recent report from The Indian Express suggests that MI is likely to retain Rohit, along with three other star players. The report claims that Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav are also expected to be retained, forming a core group for the team ahead of the auction.

Rohit Sharma’s Viral Reaction

As the leader of the Indian cricket team in the ongoing Test series against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Rohit Sharma remains a central figure in Indian cricket. During the match, a humorous interaction between Rohit and a fan went viral. In the video, the fan can be heard asking, “Bhai, IPL mein kaun sa team?” (Which IPL team?), to which Rohit jokingly responded, “Kaunsa chahiye bol” (Which one do you want?). The fan quickly replied, “Bhai, RCB aajao yaar” (Brother, join RCB), prompting a lighthearted reaction from Rohit, who smiled and walked off into the pavilion.

In related news, Mumbai Indians have made an important addition to their coaching staff. The franchise announced that Paras Mhambrey has been appointed as their new bowling coach. Mhambrey, who served as India’s bowling coach from November 2021 until their triumph at the 2024 T20 World Cup, will be joining MI’s coaching team alongside current bowling coach Lasith Malinga, under the guidance of head coach Mahela Jayawardene.

This marks Mhambrey’s second stint with Mumbai Indians, having previously been part of their support staff during their IPL 2013 and Champions League T20 victories. A former Indian cricketer who played two Tests and three ODIs for India, Mhambrey enjoyed a successful domestic career with Mumbai, being a part of five Ranji Trophy-winning teams.

As the IPL 2025 retention list is expected soon, fans and franchises alike are gearing up for what could be a game-changing auction, with teams eyeing their strategies for building the strongest squad possible.

Also Read: Sarfaraz Khan Shines Achieving A Milestone, Sachin Tendulkar, Sanjay Manjrekar Lauds

Filed under

India vs New Zealand Test Match IPL Mega Auction 2025 RCB rohit sharma
Advertisement

Also Read

Karolina Goswami Claims Threats From Dhruv Rathee Supporters

Karolina Goswami Claims Threats From Dhruv Rathee Supporters

Hansal Mehta Gets Nostalgic As He Celebrates 11 Years Of His Award-Winning Film Shahid

Hansal Mehta Gets Nostalgic As He Celebrates 11 Years Of His Award-Winning Film Shahid

Twist in Baba Siddique Murder: Police Find Zeeshan Siddique’s Photo on Suspect’s Phone

Twist in Baba Siddique Murder: Police Find Zeeshan Siddique’s Photo on Suspect’s Phone

Jammu And Kashmir Cabinet Passes Resolution Of J&K Statehood

Jammu And Kashmir Cabinet Passes Resolution Of J&K Statehood

Tom Holland Dubs Spider-Man 4’s Script Excellent: Really Lit A Fire In Me

Tom Holland Dubs Spider-Man 4’s Script Excellent: Really Lit A Fire In Me

Entertainment

Karolina Goswami Claims Threats From Dhruv Rathee Supporters

Karolina Goswami Claims Threats From Dhruv Rathee Supporters

Hansal Mehta Gets Nostalgic As He Celebrates 11 Years Of His Award-Winning Film Shahid

Hansal Mehta Gets Nostalgic As He Celebrates 11 Years Of His Award-Winning Film Shahid

Tom Holland Dubs Spider-Man 4’s Script Excellent: Really Lit A Fire In Me

Tom Holland Dubs Spider-Man 4’s Script Excellent: Really Lit A Fire In Me

Why Is CBFC Delaying The Release Of Donald Trump’s Biopic The Apprentice In India?

Why Is CBFC Delaying The Release Of Donald Trump’s Biopic The Apprentice In India?

Sunny Deol Unveils Action-Packed Film ‘Jaat’ on His 67th Birthday, Gopichand Malineni To Direct

Sunny Deol Unveils Action-Packed Film ‘Jaat’ on His 67th Birthday, Gopichand Malineni To Direct

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox

hgfhg