Rohit Sharma’s Viral Reaction After He Was Asked To Join RCB: IPL Mega Auction 2025

There has been significant debate over whether Sharma will continue with MI after Hardik Pandya replaced him as captain last season.

With the 2025 IPL mega auction on the horizon, excitement is building around the retention lists of the franchises. Speculation is rife about which key players teams will choose to retain, especially as it could shape the course of the upcoming season. Among the top players in focus is Rohit Sharma, captain of the Mumbai Indians (MI), a team he led to an unmatched five IPL titles.

There has been significant debate over whether Sharma will continue with MI after Hardik Pandya replaced him as captain last season. However, a recent report from The Indian Express suggests that MI is likely to retain Rohit, along with three other star players. The report claims that Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav are also expected to be retained, forming a core group for the team ahead of the auction.

Rohit Sharma’s Viral Reaction

As the leader of the Indian cricket team in the ongoing Test series against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Rohit Sharma remains a central figure in Indian cricket. During the match, a humorous interaction between Rohit and a fan went viral. In the video, the fan can be heard asking, “Bhai, IPL mein kaun sa team?” (Which IPL team?), to which Rohit jokingly responded, “Kaunsa chahiye bol” (Which one do you want?). The fan quickly replied, “Bhai, RCB aajao yaar” (Brother, join RCB), prompting a lighthearted reaction from Rohit, who smiled and walked off into the pavilion.

Fan to Captain Rohit Sharma : “bhai IPL me kon sa team, konasa chahiye bhai, “bhai RCB ajao yaar”🤣😂 RCB fans Begging Rohit for the IPL trophy.😅👌🏻 #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/XzdkFYiRU4 — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) October 19, 2024

In related news, Mumbai Indians have made an important addition to their coaching staff. The franchise announced that Paras Mhambrey has been appointed as their new bowling coach. Mhambrey, who served as India’s bowling coach from November 2021 until their triumph at the 2024 T20 World Cup, will be joining MI’s coaching team alongside current bowling coach Lasith Malinga, under the guidance of head coach Mahela Jayawardene.

This marks Mhambrey’s second stint with Mumbai Indians, having previously been part of their support staff during their IPL 2013 and Champions League T20 victories. A former Indian cricketer who played two Tests and three ODIs for India, Mhambrey enjoyed a successful domestic career with Mumbai, being a part of five Ranji Trophy-winning teams.

As the IPL 2025 retention list is expected soon, fans and franchises alike are gearing up for what could be a game-changing auction, with teams eyeing their strategies for building the strongest squad possible.

Also Read: Sarfaraz Khan Shines Achieving A Milestone, Sachin Tendulkar, Sanjay Manjrekar Lauds