Saturday, October 19, 2024
Sarfaraz Khan Shines Achieving A Milestone, Sachin Tendulkar, Sanjay Manjrekar Lauds

Sarfaraz Khan's cricketing journey reached a significant milestone on Saturday as the Mumbai cricketer notched his maiden Test century for India during a crucial phase in the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru.

Displaying an aggressive yet calculated approach, Sarfaraz reached his century in just 110 balls, countering the New Zealand bowlers with confidence and flair. His brilliant knock, combined with a half-century from wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, has placed India in a strong position to set a competitive target for the visitors in the fourth innings.

Sarfaraz’s fearless approach at the crease drew attention from many, including former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar. Praising Sarfaraz’s unique style, Manjrekar tweeted, “Love how Sarfaraz Khan is giving the finger to the ‘Mumbai school of batting’. Finally, it’s all about runs & boy he knows how to get those! #INDvNZ.” Notably, both Manjrekar and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also represented Mumbai during their playing days, making the connection all the more significant.

 

On the other side, New Zealand found some relief late in the day when they managed to dismiss former Indian captain Virat Kohli for 70, just before the close of play on the third day. Kohli, along with Sarfaraz, had built a crucial partnership of 136 runs for the third wicket, steering India to a comfortable position of 231 for 3 by stumps.

New Zealand’s spinner Rachin Ravindra spoke about the importance of Kohli’s wicket during the post-match press conference, acknowledging the significance of breaking the formidable partnership. “It’s tough to predict how things will unfold, but it’s a quality batting line-up on a wicket that’s not offering much. Our goal is to keep maintaining pressure with consistent lines and lengths. But Kohli’s wicket at the end was very crucial for us,” Ravindra stated.

With Sarfaraz still unbeaten and India poised to extend their lead, all eyes are on the final days of the Test as both teams battle for momentum. The next day’s play will be critical in determining India’s chances of setting a challenging total for New Zealand and taking control of the match.

Also Read: Injured Rishabh Pant Steps Up with Strapped Knee to Boost India’s Comeback

Filed under

New Zealand sachin tendulkar Sarfaraz Khan Test Cricket
