IND vs NZ: Washington Sundar Shines With Seven-Wicket Haul In Pune Test

Washington Sundar silenced critics with a brilliant seven-wicket haul, helping India bowl out New Zealand for 259 in the Pune Test and marking his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

In the second Test against New Zealand, Washington Sundar seized his opportunity to silence critics and deliver an outstanding performance. Called up to the Indian squad following the first Test, Sundar was immediately placed in the playing XI for the Pune Test, a decision that raised some eyebrows. Many believed Axar Patel should have been given preference, but Sundar’s recent success for Tamil Nadu in the 2024 Ranji Trophy earned him a spot.

The spin-bowling all-rounder made a strong statement on Thursday morning, claiming his maiden seven-wicket haul in Test cricket. Sundar’s superb spell of 23.1 overs yielded figures of 7 for 59, helping India bowl out New Zealand for 259 in their first innings.

A Turning Point In The Match

Although Sundar went wicketless in the first session, he turned the tide in the second, starting with the crucial dismissal of Rachin Ravindra, who had looked dangerous on 65. Ravindra’s wicket triggered a collapse, with Sundar striking again just an over later, removing Tom Blundell.

The wickets kept coming as Sundar trapped Daryl Mitchell LBW for 18, and Glenn Phillips fell attempting a big shot, only to be caught by Ashwin at long-off. The off-spinner’s sharp accuracy continued to trouble New Zealand, as he claimed the wicket of Tim Southee, completing his five-wicket haul.

Sealing The Spell In Style

Not content with just five, Sundar went on to dismiss Ajaz Patel (4) and Mitchell Santner (33), finishing his spell with a magnificent seven-wicket haul. His performance not only helped India restrict New Zealand but also marked him as the first Indian bowler to take a five-wicket haul at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

In response, India scored 16/1 in 11 overs. Indian team faced a setback in the form of Rohit Sharma‘s wicket, who was dismmied for nine ball duck.

