Thursday, October 17, 2024
Dale Steyn Departs From Sunrisers Hyderabad Ahead Of IPL 2025

Former South African pacer Dale Steyn has officially left Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), concluding his role as the franchise's bowling coach right before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

Dale Steyn Departs From Sunrisers Hyderabad Ahead Of IPL 2025

Former South African pacer Dale Steyn has officially parted ways with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), marking the end of his tenure as the franchise’s bowling coach just ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Steyn’s departure comes after a notable stint that began before the 2022 season, during which he contributed significantly to the team’s bowling strategies.

 Coaching Tenure and Departure

Steyn initially joined SRH as their bowling coach with high expectations, bringing a wealth of experience from his illustrious playing career. However, he chose to withdraw from the IPL 2024 season due to personal reasons, leading to the appointment of former New Zealand fast bowler James Franklin as his successor.

In an announcement made on X, Steyn expressed his gratitude towards the franchise, stating, “A big thank you to Sunrisers Hyderabad for my few years with them as bowling coach at the IPL; unfortunately, I won’t be returning for IPL 2025. However, I will continue to work with Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 here in South Africa. Two-time winners here in SA20, let’s try to make it three in a row.” His decision to focus on the SA20 league indicates his commitment to nurturing talent in South African cricket.

 Coaching Changes at SRH

Steyn was part of head coach Tom Moody’s management team at the end of 2021, during a period when the franchise was aiming to solidify its position in the IPL. Moody, however, was replaced by Brian Lara in 2023, who later stepped down to make way for Daniel Vettori before the start of the 2024 season. Under Vettori’s leadership, SRH achieved a significant milestone by reaching their first final since 2018, but they were ultimately defeated by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Continued Role with Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Despite stepping away from SRH, Steyn’s involvement with Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 league remains intact. His current stint with the Eastern Cape franchise has seen considerable success, as the team clinched the inaugural two SA20 titles in 2023 and 2024. Steyn’s experience and insights will undoubtedly play a crucial role as the team seeks to achieve a third consecutive championship.

 Steyn’s Playing Career

Throughout his playing career, Steyn represented several franchises in various leagues, including Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and the now-defunct Gujarat Lions and Deccan Chargers. His transition from player to coach has been marked by a commitment to fostering the next generation of cricketers.

Retention Decisions for IPL 2025

In addition to Steyn’s exit, SRH is undergoing significant changes in player retention. Reports indicate that Heinrich Klaasen is set to receive Rs 23 crore (approximately US$2.74 million) as the first retained player for the upcoming season. The franchise has also confirmed retention deals for Australian all-rounder Pat Cummins, who captained SRH in 2024, at Rs 18 crore (approximately US$2.14 million), and Indian all-rounder Abhishek Sharma at Rs 14 crore (approximately US$1.67 million).

As SRH navigates these changes, they will be looking to build a competitive squad that can reclaim its status in the IPL, while Steyn’s legacy as a coach continues to influence South African cricket through his work with Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

