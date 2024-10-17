Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

India vs New Zealand Test Resumes After Rain-Forced Interruption

Rohit Sharma's India is set to kick off their tri-match series against New Zealand, after the first day was washed out by rain. The second day has finally begun following an early delay, with the Blue Tigers opening the innings with the bat.

India vs New Zealand Test Resumes After Rain-Forced Interruption

Rohit Sharma-led India side is all set to begin its tri-match series against New Zealand. The first day of the test was washed out due to the rain. Now, the second day of the test has finally started after the initial delay with the Blue Tigers starting the innings with batting.

Yashawi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma opened the innings for India on day 2 with day one being washed out in the rain. Even on day 2, full-day play isn’t guaranteed. The garden city has had early drizzle this morning and dark clouds are still hovering over the city. Former Indian spinner and Veteran Anil Kumble who is well accustomed to the ins and outs of the city has predicted that some action will be captured throughout the day, but the show may end at any point with rain showing an interval signal again.

Chinaswamy’s Secret Weapon Against Rain

The home of RCB and KSCA Chinaswamy Stadium is said to be the secret weapon to tackle the rain. Its incredible water technology possesses the ability to gulp 10,000 litres of water in a single go, which makes the process of drying the pitch much easier. Thanks to this incredible technology, we can witness the beauty of cricket in an irresistible flow.

What to Expect?

New Zealand legend Simon Doull and Indian veteran Murali Karthik inspected the pitch after the covers were off. The pitch which sucked some water yesterday, appears to be dampy and the outfield is absolutely perfect. The texture of the pitch gives the feel of dryness underneath helping the seamers early on and heaven for the spinners as the day goes on.

India Squad: 

Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

New Zealand Squad: 

Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell (wk), Ajaz Patel, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, William O’Rourke, Jacob Duffy.

India will look to start by dominating the Kiwis in the three-match test series. The series is all set to start in Bengaluru, rest of the games will be played in Pune and Mumbai followed by which India will fight for the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Read More : Rain Showers Delay Thrilling Start To India Vs New Zealand First Test Match

Filed under

Bengaluru Test IND-NZ India vs New Zealand indian cricket team New Zealand Cricket Team
Advertisement

Also Read

Was Liam Payne Intoxicated At The Time Of His Death? New Chilling Details Emerge From Hotel Manager’s 911 Call

Was Liam Payne Intoxicated At The Time Of His Death? New Chilling Details Emerge From...

Why October’s Hunter’s Moon Is 2024’s Most Spectacular Supermoon — When To See It and Which Zodiac Signs Will Be Most Affected!

Why October’s Hunter’s Moon Is 2024’s Most Spectacular Supermoon — When To See It and...

THROWBACK: Liam Payne Once Said, ‘When I Was Born I Was Effectively Dead’ Revealing He Got 32 Injections In Arm

THROWBACK: Liam Payne Once Said, ‘When I Was Born I Was Effectively Dead’ Revealing He...

Was One Direction Planning To Reunite? Find Out Here

Was One Direction Planning To Reunite? Find Out Here

Delhi -NCR Air Getting Worse, Witnesses Foggy Morning, AQI ‘Very Bad’

Delhi -NCR Air Getting Worse, Witnesses Foggy Morning, AQI ‘Very Bad’

Entertainment

Was Liam Payne Intoxicated At The Time Of His Death? New Chilling Details Emerge From Hotel Manager’s 911 Call

Was Liam Payne Intoxicated At The Time Of His Death? New Chilling Details Emerge From

THROWBACK: Liam Payne Once Said, ‘When I Was Born I Was Effectively Dead’ Revealing He Got 32 Injections In Arm

THROWBACK: Liam Payne Once Said, ‘When I Was Born I Was Effectively Dead’ Revealing He

Was One Direction Planning To Reunite? Find Out Here

Was One Direction Planning To Reunite? Find Out Here

What Is The Most Popular Song By Liam Payne?

What Is The Most Popular Song By Liam Payne?

Liam Payne’s Emotional Final Words About Son Bear Go Viral: ‘He Looks Just Like Me’

Liam Payne’s Emotional Final Words About Son Bear Go Viral: ‘He Looks Just Like Me’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox