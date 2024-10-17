India vs New Zealand Test Resumes After Rain-Forced Interruption

Rohit Sharma's India is set to kick off their tri-match series against New Zealand, after the first day was washed out by rain. The second day has finally begun following an early delay, with the Blue Tigers opening the innings with the bat.

Yashawi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma opened the innings for India on day 2 with day one being washed out in the rain. Even on day 2, full-day play isn’t guaranteed. The garden city has had early drizzle this morning and dark clouds are still hovering over the city. Former Indian spinner and Veteran Anil Kumble who is well accustomed to the ins and outs of the city has predicted that some action will be captured throughout the day, but the show may end at any point with rain showing an interval signal again.

Chinaswamy’s Secret Weapon Against Rain

The home of RCB and KSCA Chinaswamy Stadium is said to be the secret weapon to tackle the rain. Its incredible water technology possesses the ability to gulp 10,000 litres of water in a single go, which makes the process of drying the pitch much easier. Thanks to this incredible technology, we can witness the beauty of cricket in an irresistible flow.

What to Expect?

New Zealand legend Simon Doull and Indian veteran Murali Karthik inspected the pitch after the covers were off. The pitch which sucked some water yesterday, appears to be dampy and the outfield is absolutely perfect. The texture of the pitch gives the feel of dryness underneath helping the seamers early on and heaven for the spinners as the day goes on.

India Squad:

Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

New Zealand Squad:

Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell (wk), Ajaz Patel, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, William O’Rourke, Jacob Duffy.

India will look to start by dominating the Kiwis in the three-match test series. The series is all set to start in Bengaluru, rest of the games will be played in Pune and Mumbai followed by which India will fight for the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

