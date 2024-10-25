India Skittled For Seven Wickets Before Lunch In Pune Test Against New Zealand

Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips delivered fiery spells that put India in a precarious position, restricting them to 107/7 at the end of the first session on day two of the second Test against New Zealand.

Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips delivered fiery spells that put India in a precarious position, restricting them to 107/7 at the end of the first session on day two of the second Test against New Zealand at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium on Friday.

India Struggles Early in the Session

India commenced the opening session at 16/1, with Shubman Gill (10*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (6*) unbeaten. By the end of the session, India had fallen to 107/7, with Ravindra Jadeja (11*) and Washington Sundar (2*) still at the crease.

Jaiswal and Gill attempted to build a partnership, bravely taking on the experienced bowling attack led by pacer Tim Southee and spinner Mitchell Santner with some classy strokes. However, Gill was trapped leg-before-wicket by Santner for 30 runs off 72 balls, which included two fours and a six, leaving India at 49/2.

Key Wickets Fall

Virat Kohli followed next but continued his inconsistent run in Tests, missing a full toss that crashed into his stumps, leaving him dismissed for just one run. With that, India was at 56/3.

The spinners dominated as New Zealand claimed a crucial wicket, dismissing Jaiswal for 30 off 60 balls, featuring four boundaries. Daryl Mitchell took a fine low catch at slips, handing Phillips a wicket and pushing India to 70/4.

Dangerous Partnerships Derailed

The focus shifted to the attacking duo of Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan, who had previously formed a game-changing partnership. However, Phillips and Santner neutralized the threat, dismissing Pant for 18 runs off 19 balls and Sarfaraz for just 11. India was reeling at 95/6.

India managed to reach the 100-run mark in 35.1 overs, but soon after, Ravichandran Ashwin was trapped leg-before-wicket by Santner, marking the spinner’s fourth wicket and leaving India at 103/7.

Session Wrap-Up

Sundar and Jadeja held the fort for the remainder of the session without losing any further wickets.

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first. Devon Conway (76 off 141 balls, including 11 fours) and Rachin Ravindra (65 off 105 balls, with five fours and a six) provided a strong foundation for the Kiwis before Washington’s impressive seven-wicket haul triggered a collapse, taking New Zealand from 197/3 to 259 all out. Ashwin also contributed with a fine spell, taking 3/64.

India was 16/1 at the end of day one’s play.

Brief Scores

India: 107/7 (Shubman Gill 30, Yashasvi Jaiswal 30, Mitchell Santner 4/36)

Trail NZ by 152 runs.

