India's D Gukesh Becomes The Youngest Winner At FIDE Candidates 2024, Earns World Championship Challenge

India’s D Gukesh has, reportedly, emerged as the youngest-ever winner, securing the coveted opportunity to challenge reigning World Champion Ding Liren for the prestigious title in tbe FIDE Candidates tournament on Monday in Toronto, according to the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

Gukesh, aged 17, achieved the remarkable feat by holding fellow contender Hikaru Nakamura to a draw in the decisison making round, Round 14, clinching the championship title. This victory not only made him the youngest winner in the tournament’s history but also marked a victory for the Indian chess fraternity as Gukesh becomes the second Indian to qualify for a World Championship final in classical chess, following in the footsteps of the legendary Viswanathan Anand.

Gukesh’s victory also led him to get congratulated and wished by the legend himself. Folowing Gukesh’s victory, the chess legend took to his social media platform, X, to wish the young winner. In his tweet, he congratulated D Gukesh for becoming the youngest challenger and mentioned that the WestBridge Anand Chess Academy (WACA) family was proud of him.

Congratulations to @DGukesh for becoming the youngest challenger. The @WacaChess family is so proud of what you have done . I’m personally very proud of how you played and handled tough situations. Enjoy the moment — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) April 22, 2024

Reportedl, his victory sets the stage for an intriguing showdown against China’s Ding Liren, positioning Gukesh as the first teenager ever to reach the biggest tournament for the chess world’s most prestigious prize.

Entering the competition as the third youngest player in tournament history, after chess icons Bobby Fischer and Magnus Carlsen, Gukesh initially had concerns regarding his potential to contend for the title. However, he struck with a display of exceptional skills and composure throughout the tournament.

Despite not being considered a favorite for the title by many, Gukesh exhibited remarkable consistency, securing five wins and suffering only one defeat—against France’s Alireza Firouzja—on his path to securing this historic championship victory.

