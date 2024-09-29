Home
Monday, September 30, 2024
Ireland Create History Against South Africa, Helped By Ross Adair’s Ton

Ireland achieved their first T20I victory against South Africa in a thrilling match in Abu Dhabi. The contest saw a dynamic back-and-forth, highlighted by Ross Adair's first century and some exceptional death bowling that secured the win for the Irish team.

The de facto hosts started strong during the powerplay, with captain Paul Stirling making an explosive start. Although Adair had some early fortune, he soon found his rhythm, putting the South African bowlers under pressure.

Adair remains resilient

South Africa managed to break the opening partnership in the 13th over, thanks to Patrick Kruger’s effective change-ups. Despite losing wickets in the latter part of the innings, Adair remained resilient, achieving his first T20I century, becoming the third Irish player to do so.

At one point, a total of 210 seemed within reach, but Kruger and Williams made commendable contributions towards the end, limiting the score to 196 at halftime.

Read More: BCCI Launches New National Cricket Academy In Bengaluru

Ireland spinners play crucial role

The Proteas began their innings with Ryan Rickelton hitting four sixes during the powerplay. Reeza Hendricks supported him well until Ireland responded by taking Rickelton’s wicket.

Despite that, South Africa appeared stable as Hendricks and Breetzke formed a solid 71-run partnership. The Irish spinners, Ben White and Matt Humphreys, played a crucial role in maintaining a controlled scoring rate.

Hendricks reached his second half-century in as many matches before his dismissal off a straightforward catch to extra cover. Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, and Wiaan Mulder had brief innings that hindered the chase.

Mark Adair all-round performance for Ireland

Breetzke, after reaching his half-century, struggled to find his timing, and his wicket in the 19th over effectively ended their hopes. Mark Adair took three wickets in the crucial penultimate over, and he also claimed the final wicket of Patrick Kruger.

Mark Adair finished with an impressive four-wicket haul, while Graham Hume’s economical three-wicket performance provided excellent support.

The T20I series is now tied at 1-1, with three ODIs to follow.

Scores:
IRE 195/6 in 20 overs (Adair 100, Stirling 52; Mulder 4-0-51-2, Ngidi 4-0-23-1)
SA 185/9 in 20 overs (Hendricks 51, Breetzke 51; M Adair 4-0-31-4, Hume 4-0-25-3)

Also Read: ICC Women’s T20 WC Warm-ups: Scotland Shocks Pakistan, Sri Lanka Defeats Bangladesh

Filed under

Ireland Mark Adair South Africa South Africa Vs Ireland

