While it doesn’t seem likely that Ruud van Nistelrooy is in contention for the full-time managerial role at Manchester United, he made a fantastic start to his interim tenure by leading the team to a 5-2 victory over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup. This was the club’s first match following Erik ten Hag’s dismissal.

This is the first time Manchester United scored five goals in a game in three years. They never scored more than three goals under the Dutch manager Erik Ten Hag. So was Manchester United and Ten Hag were an ugly marriage? And Is Erik Ten Hag’s sacking a ‘good riddance’ for Manchester United.

“The most important thing is passion and energy,” Ruud van Nistelrooy remarked ahead of kick-off. During his time with Manchester United, he was never short of those qualities, scoring goals effortlessly. However, it wasn’t just his talent that led to his success; he had the benefit of playing alongside exceptional teammates like David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Ryan Giggs, who consistently created scoring opportunities.

A Much-Needed Change

Following a disappointing run of performances, the new management at Manchester United finally deemed Erik ten Hag’s tenure untenable, leading to his dismissal. While the precise reasons for the team’s struggles remain unclear, it’s evident that both the manager and the players share responsibility. However, on the basis of a Carabao Cup tie against Leicester’s second team, it seems that the attacking players are significantly more skilled than what their recent performances suggest.

This match served as a reminder of what these players can achieve, particularly Casemiro, who showcased his enduring quality, prompting questions about Ten Hag’s management style. Was Casemiro truly a declining player, or had Ten Hag’s approach hindered his performance?

Revisiting Casemiro’s Role

Casemiro’s struggles raise intriguing questions: What if he can still dominate the midfield as he did in his first season? Could Ruben Amorim’s coaching better leverage Casemiro’s strengths while minimizing his weaknesses? The situation resembles a classic chicken-or-egg dilemma. Did Ten Hag’s mismanagement contribute to Casemiro’s decline, or did the Brazilian’s own performance deteriorate?

One notable issue was Ten Hag’s ill-fated midfield strategy involving Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount, which certainly did not benefit Casemiro. His resurgence in this match—scoring two goals, including a stunning finish—suggests he still possesses the ability to perform at a high level. The first goal was particularly impressive, as he calmly controlled the ball from 25 yards and passed it into the top corner, defying expectations.

Defensive Concerns and Player Dynamics

In addition to his goals, Casemiro contributed to Alejandro Garnacho’s goal with a clever assist, highlighting his playmaking ability. However, despite his strong performance, concerns about Manchester United’s defense remain. The back four, comprising Dalot, Matthijs de Ligt, Victor Lindelof, and Lisandro Martinez, appeared shaky once again, indicating persistent vulnerabilities.

The match also showcased the return of Bruno Fernandes to form, as he netted his first goals of the season after a frustrating run. This performance serves as a positive sign, but the overarching takeaway for Amorim will be how to best utilize Casemiro moving forward, particularly given the inconsistency displayed by players in recent times.

A Harsh Reality for Players

Ten Hag’s time at Manchester United was marked by questionable decisions and a harsh treatment of key players like Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Marcus Rashford. His management style often stifled creativity and morale, contributing to the overall decline of the team. As Manchester United looks ahead, the challenge lies in unlocking the potential of talented players like Casemiro and restoring the club’s competitive edge.

In conclusion, while Ten Hag’s departure is seen as a positive change, the path to recovery for Manchester United will hinge on how effectively the new manager can harness the skills of the existing squad, particularly those who have been unfairly burdened by past management failures.

