Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Is Erik Ten Hag A ‘Good Riddnace’ For Manchester United?

While it doesn’t seem likely that Ruud van Nistelrooy is in contention for the full-time managerial role at Manchester United, he made a fantastic start to his interim tenure by leading the team to a 5-2 victory over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup

Is Erik Ten Hag A ‘Good Riddnace’ For Manchester United?

While it doesn’t seem likely that Ruud van Nistelrooy is in contention for the full-time managerial role at Manchester United, he made a fantastic start to his interim tenure by leading the team to a 5-2 victory over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup. This was the club’s first match following Erik ten Hag’s dismissal.

This is the first time Manchester United scored five goals in a game in three years. They never scored more than three goals under the Dutch manager Erik Ten Hag. So was Manchester United and Ten Hag were an ugly marriage? And Is Erik Ten Hag’s sacking a ‘good riddance’ for Manchester United.

“The most important thing is passion and energy,” Ruud van Nistelrooy remarked ahead of kick-off. During his time with Manchester United, he was never short of those qualities, scoring goals effortlessly. However, it wasn’t just his talent that led to his success; he had the benefit of playing alongside exceptional teammates like David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Ryan Giggs, who consistently created scoring opportunities.

 A Much-Needed Change

Following a disappointing run of performances, the new management at Manchester United finally deemed Erik ten Hag’s tenure untenable, leading to his dismissal. While the precise reasons for the team’s struggles remain unclear, it’s evident that both the manager and the players share responsibility. However, on the basis of a Carabao Cup tie against Leicester’s second team, it seems that the attacking players are significantly more skilled than what their recent performances suggest.

This match served as a reminder of what these players can achieve, particularly Casemiro, who showcased his enduring quality, prompting questions about Ten Hag’s management style. Was Casemiro truly a declining player, or had Ten Hag’s approach hindered his performance?

 Revisiting Casemiro’s Role

Casemiro’s struggles raise intriguing questions: What if he can still dominate the midfield as he did in his first season? Could Ruben Amorim’s coaching better leverage Casemiro’s strengths while minimizing his weaknesses? The situation resembles a classic chicken-or-egg dilemma. Did Ten Hag’s mismanagement contribute to Casemiro’s decline, or did the Brazilian’s own performance deteriorate?

One notable issue was Ten Hag’s ill-fated midfield strategy involving Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount, which certainly did not benefit Casemiro. His resurgence in this match—scoring two goals, including a stunning finish—suggests he still possesses the ability to perform at a high level. The first goal was particularly impressive, as he calmly controlled the ball from 25 yards and passed it into the top corner, defying expectations.

 Defensive Concerns and Player Dynamics

In addition to his goals, Casemiro contributed to Alejandro Garnacho’s goal with a clever assist, highlighting his playmaking ability. However, despite his strong performance, concerns about Manchester United’s defense remain. The back four, comprising Dalot, Matthijs de Ligt, Victor Lindelof, and Lisandro Martinez, appeared shaky once again, indicating persistent vulnerabilities.

The match also showcased the return of Bruno Fernandes to form, as he netted his first goals of the season after a frustrating run. This performance serves as a positive sign, but the overarching takeaway for Amorim will be how to best utilize Casemiro moving forward, particularly given the inconsistency displayed by players in recent times.

 A Harsh Reality for Players

Ten Hag’s time at Manchester United was marked by questionable decisions and a harsh treatment of key players like Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Marcus Rashford. His management style often stifled creativity and morale, contributing to the overall decline of the team. As Manchester United looks ahead, the challenge lies in unlocking the potential of talented players like Casemiro and restoring the club’s competitive edge.

In conclusion, while Ten Hag’s departure is seen as a positive change, the path to recovery for Manchester United will hinge on how effectively the new manager can harness the skills of the existing squad, particularly those who have been unfairly burdened by past management failures.

Read More : Real Madrid vs. Valencia Match Set To Be Postponed Amid Devastating Floods: Three-Month Delay Looms

Filed under

Erik Ten Hag Leicester City Manchester united
Advertisement

Also Read

‘Now We Are Moving Towards Implementing One Nation, One Election…’: PM Modi On Ekta Diwas In Gujarat

‘Now We Are Moving Towards Implementing One Nation, One Election…’: PM Modi On Ekta Diwas...

Who is Sara Ali Khan’s Rumoured Boyfriend Arjun Pratap Bajwa? He’s ‘All in One’

Who is Sara Ali Khan’s Rumoured Boyfriend Arjun Pratap Bajwa? He’s ‘All in One’

U.S. Imposes Sweeping Sanctions on Russia Evasion Efforts Amid Ongoing Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Imposes Sweeping Sanctions on Russia Evasion Efforts Amid Ongoing Ukraine Conflict

Diwali 2024: What Is The Auspicious Time Of Lakshmi Puja As Per Hindu Calendar?

Diwali 2024: What Is The Auspicious Time Of Lakshmi Puja As Per Hindu Calendar?

CSK Targets Rishabh Pant As A Potential Successor To MS Dhoni

CSK Targets Rishabh Pant As A Potential Successor To MS Dhoni

Entertainment

Who is Sara Ali Khan’s Rumoured Boyfriend Arjun Pratap Bajwa? He’s ‘All in One’

Who is Sara Ali Khan’s Rumoured Boyfriend Arjun Pratap Bajwa? He’s ‘All in One’

Halsey Recalls Being ‘Just Frozen’ After A Powerful Executive Scrolled Through Her Private Nudes Without Consent

Halsey Recalls Being ‘Just Frozen’ After A Powerful Executive Scrolled Through Her Private Nudes Without

Varun Dhawan FINALLY Reveals The Name Of His Daughter And It Has A CITADEL Connection

Varun Dhawan FINALLY Reveals The Name Of His Daughter And It Has A CITADEL Connection

Selena Gomez Claps Back At Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe Over His Controversial Remarks On Puerto Rico

Selena Gomez Claps Back At Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe Over His Controversial Remarks On Puerto Rico

US ELECTIONS 2024: Jennifer Aniston Wants To End ‘The Era Of Fear And Chaos’ As She Proudly Votes For Kamala Harris

US ELECTIONS 2024: Jennifer Aniston Wants To End ‘The Era Of Fear And Chaos’ As

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to offer’ Here’s Why

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of Poor Air Quality

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox