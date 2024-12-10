Kane And Neur Miss Bayern’s Crucial Clash Against Shakthar Dostek

Bayern Munich will face Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk in their UEFA Champions League Matchday 6 clash in Gelsenkirchen on Tuesday evening but the German giants will be without several key players, including star striker Harry Kane and captain Manuel Neuer.

Harry Kane, who has been instrumental in Bayern’s campaign, was sidelined after suffering a hamstring injury in their 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund last week. The injury brought an end to Bayern’s eight-game winning streak, and while Kane has been seen jogging again, it remains uncertain whether the English forward will return to action before the end of the calendar year. Kane, who has scored 20 goals this season, has been pivotal in Bayern’s attack, directly contributing to 18 goals in the Champions League alone.

With Kane unavailable, Bayern’s attacking options are further stretched. Thomas Müller stepped into the striker role during Bayern’s 4-2 victory over Heidenheim in the Bundesliga last weekend. Additionally, Bayern’s attack will also miss the services of Mathys Tel, who was absent due to illness. The absence of key players has created a challenging situation for Bayern, with their attacking responsibility falling on the shoulders of players like Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sané, as well as Müller.

Bayern’s woes don’t stop with Kane. The team also suffered injuries to wide players Kingsley Coman and Alphonso Davies, both of whom are dealing with hamstring issues. Meanwhile, Bayern’s defense has also been impacted, as Manuel Neuer remains sidelined with a rib injury. Neuer’s absence is significant, especially with his leadership and shot-stopping ability crucial for Bayern’s chances in European competition.

Shakhtar Donetsk’s Challenging Group Stage

Shakhtar Donetsk come into the match with four points, three shy of a play-off spot in Group B. The Ukrainian side has had a challenging group stage, with a 3-2 loss to PSV Eindhoven, a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal, and a 3-0 loss to Atalanta, while securing a single victory over Young Boys and a goalless draw against Bologna. Shakhtar’s path to qualification is still mathematically possible, but they need to secure at least four points from their remaining fixtures, including against Bayern, to have any chance of advancing.

However, the Ukrainian club has been in solid form domestically. They extended their unbeaten run to 11 matches with a 3-1 victory over Vorskla in the Ukrainian Premier League, signaling their resilience despite the challenges they face on the continental stage. Shakhtar’s home games have been played at Schalke’s Veltins-Arena due to the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War, and this match against Bayern will be no different.

Shakhtar’s coach, Marino Pušić, will be hoping his team can capitalize on Bayern’s injury concerns and secure an unlikely result to keep their European dreams alive.

Bayern’s Defensive Depth and Champions League Hopes

Despite the injury setbacks, Bayern have still been able to maintain their domestic dominance, sitting at the top of the Bundesliga with a solid 5-2 record on the road. However, their Champions League campaign has been less convincing. The team has struggled to win away from home in the competition, failing to secure a victory in their last five Champions League matches on the road, their longest such streak since March 2004.

Bayern are currently just one point outside of the automatic qualification places for the last 16, and their next two matches in the group stage will be crucial in determining their fate. In their last European outing, Bayern triumphed 1-0 against Benfica, and they will need to be at their best to secure a positive result against Shakhtar, a team that will be looking to take advantage of Bayern’s weakened squad.

Bayern’s Key Players in Focus

In Kane’s absence, the attacking burden falls on Bayern’s other offensive stars. Jamal Musiala, who has been in excellent form this season, has contributed 12 goals and four assists across all competitions. His creativity and vision will be essential in breaking down Shakhtar’s defense. Leroy Sané, who has also shown flashes of brilliance, will need to step up and provide the necessary width and pace to stretch Shakhtar’s defense. Meanwhile, veteran Thomas Müller, who has been deployed as a striker in Kane’s absence, will continue to lead Bayern’s attack with his experience and leadership on the field.

Bayern’s defense will also need to remain solid, with Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae expected to play crucial roles in the absence of Neuer. Israel international goalkeeper Daniel Peretz is set to make his Champions League debut, and his performance could prove pivotal for Bayern’s chances in Europe.

Shakhtar, under coach Pušić, will look to capitalize on Bayern’s vulnerabilities, especially with the ongoing absence of key figures. Shakhtar’s squad, including players like Kevin, Zubkov, and Sudakov, will have to perform at their best to challenge the German side. The absence of key Bayern players provides a glimmer of hope for Shakhtar, but they must overcome a tough opponent in Bayern Munich, a team with a rich Champions League pedigree.

Match Stats and History

Bayern Munich have reached at least the round of 16 in every edition of the Champions League since 2002/03, winning the prestigious trophy twice in that period (2012/13 and 2019/20). The last time Bayern met Shakhtar was in the 2014/15 Champions League round of 16, where they secured a commanding 7-0 win at home after drawing 0-0 in Ukraine.

Since joining Bayern in the summer of 2023, Kane has been directly involved in 18 goals in the Champions League (13 goals, five assists), making him the competition’s top scorer.

Bayern have struggled away from home in the Champions League, with their last win on the road coming in 2020. Shakhtar have a poor record against German sides, having lost six of their 12 previous meetings with Bundesliga teams in the competition.

Probable Line-ups

Shakhtar Donetsk: Riznyk – Konoplya, Bondar, Matviyenko (c), Pedrinho – Bondarenko, Kryskiv – Zubkov, Sudakov, Kevin – Sikan

Out: Puzankov (knee)

Doubtful: None

Bayern Munich: Peretz – Boey, Upamecano, Kim, Guerreiro – Kimmich, Goretzka – Olise, Musiala, Sané – Müller (c)

Out: Coman (hamstring), Davies (hamstring), Ito (foot), Kane (hamstring), Neuer (ribs), Palhinha (groin), Stanišić (knee)

Doubtful: Ulreich (personal reasons)

Bayern Munich will need to navigate their injury challenges as they take on Shakhtar Donetsk in a crucial Champions League fixture. Despite being without several key players, Bayern’s depth, led by the likes of Musiala and Sané, will be tested against a determined Shakhtar side. With both teams eyeing qualification, this match is set to be a thrilling encounter.

