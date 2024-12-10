Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Manchester City’s Charges Increased To 130 By Premier League

The number of charges against Manchester City by the Premier League has risen from 115 to 130 in a significant development in the ongoing case.

Manchester City’s Charges Increased To 130 By Premier League

The number of charges against Manchester City by the Premier League has risen from 115 to 130 in a significant development in the ongoing case. This escalation comes after a thorough review of the allegations, which cover multiple aspects of the club’s financial dealings over the past 14 years.

The charges against Manchester City span a period of 14 years, covering nine seasons of the club’s operations. These allegations involve multiple violations of Premier League regulations, specifically related to sponsorship agreements, financial spending, and failure to provide accurate financial records. The Premier League accuses City of inflating sponsorship deals and making undisclosed payments to players and managers, which allegedly breach financial fair play regulations.

Increase in Charges Due to Breakdown Confusion

When the case was first announced, Manchester City faced 115 charges, but the total has now increased to 130. The rise in charges has been attributed to some confusion over the Premier League’s breakdown of the allegations. This re-evaluation of the case indicates the complexity of the legal dispute and the difficulty in navigating the intricate financial dealings under scrutiny.

The hearing into the alleged breaches concluded last week, with both parties presenting their final statements. The case now enters the next stage, where a three-person panel will deliberate on the findings and make a decision. The expected outcome of the hearing is likely to come within six to eight weeks. However, it is anticipated that whichever side loses the case will file an appeal, prolonging the legal process further.

Manchester City’s Defense and Legal Costs

Manchester City has strongly denied all the charges, asserting that they have “irrefutable evidence” to prove their innocence. The club insists that the allegations are baseless and will vigorously fight the case. To date, the Premier League has already spent close to £50 million on legal costs associated with the case. The high financial stakes underscore the gravity of the situation, both for Manchester City and the broader footballing landscape. The case is expected to be one of the most significant legal battles in English football history, with the potential to have far-reaching consequences for the sport.

Read More : Carlo Ancelotti Questions Direct Knockout Qualification Before Atlanta Showdown

Filed under

115 Charges 130 Charges manchester city premier league

Advertisement

Also Read

UEFA Champions League : Emery’s Call For Aston Villa To “Break Our Limit” Against RB Leipzig

UEFA Champions League : Emery’s Call For Aston Villa To “Break Our Limit” Against RB...

Throwback To When SM Krishna Read Portuguese Foreign Minister Speech In The UNSC In 2011

Throwback To When SM Krishna Read Portuguese Foreign Minister Speech In The UNSC In 2011

Alisson Becker Buzzed To Return Against Girona

Alisson Becker Buzzed To Return Against Girona

SC Rejects Centre’s Plea Against Reinstating Retired Chhattisgarh IPS Officer

SC Rejects Centre’s Plea Against Reinstating Retired Chhattisgarh IPS Officer

What Are Ghost Guns? Firearm Manufactured With 3D Printers Used to Shoot UnitedHealthcare CEO

What Are Ghost Guns? Firearm Manufactured With 3D Printers Used to Shoot UnitedHealthcare CEO

Entertainment

Who Is Ava Louise? OnlyFans Model Flashes Chest At Giants Game After Request From A Player

Who Is Ava Louise? OnlyFans Model Flashes Chest At Giants Game After Request From A

ED Grills Gehana Vasisth For 7 Hours In Pornography Case: How Is Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Involved?

ED Grills Gehana Vasisth For 7 Hours In Pornography Case: How Is Shilpa Shetty’s Husband

Dharmendra Summoned in Cheating Case In Connection With ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’

Dharmendra Summoned in Cheating Case In Connection With ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’

They Are Trying To Make It Like Avatar, Reveals Sunny Deol About Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

They Are Trying To Make It Like Avatar, Reveals Sunny Deol About Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

Andrew Garfield Feels His Viral ‘Perfect’ Kiss With Ryan Reynolds At Golden Globes Was ‘Little Insensitive’- Here’s Why!

Andrew Garfield Feels His Viral ‘Perfect’ Kiss With Ryan Reynolds At Golden Globes Was ‘Little

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox