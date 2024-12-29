Nathan Lyon Called ‘Taklu’: Ex-Australia Star’s Hilarious Comment Sparks Laughter

A humorous exchange between former Australian cricketers and commentators Adam Gilchrist and Kerry O’Keefe has been making waves on social media.

A humorous exchange between former Australian cricketers and commentators Adam Gilchrist and Kerry O’Keefe has been making waves on social media. The lighthearted moment occurred during the India vs. Australia 4th Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and had cricket fans in splits.

Gilchrist’s Quip About “Bald Eagle”

The funny moment began when Adam Gilchrist overheard the term “bald eagle” on the stump mic. Sensing an opportunity for some playful banter, Gilchrist jokingly asked if the reference was directed at Kerry O’Keefe instead of Australian spinner Nathan Lyon, who is famously bald.

“Sure, it’s Nathan Lyon they’re referring to and not you, Kerry O’Keefe,” Gilchrist quipped, sending the commentary box into laughter.

O’Keefe Responds with a “Taklu” Reference

Not to be outdone, O’Keefe responded by sharing a personal anecdote about his newfound knowledge of the Hindi word “taklu,” which means bald.

“In Hindi, it’s taklu, because I posted my joke from a cricket show, and the Indians on Twitter responded with ‘Who is the taklu?’ I thought it was about me. I looked it up and realized it means a bald man. So Nathan Lyon is a taklu,” O’Keefe said, adding to the hilarity of the moment.

The exchange between the two commentators quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising their sense of humor and camaraderie.

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Heroics Steal the Spotlight

While the commentators provided a moment of levity, the day’s real highlight was Nitish Kumar Reddy’s remarkable performance with the bat. Batting at No. 8, the 21-year-old Indian cricketer scored a gritty century, rescuing his team from a challenging situation.

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s innings was not only crucial but historic. He smashed eight sixes during the series, becoming the first Indian batter to achieve this feat in a Test series in Australia.

His 171-ball century also marked the first time an Indian No. 8 batter scored a hundred in Australia. At just 21 years and 216 days old, Reddy became the third-youngest Indian to score a maiden Test century in Australia.

Joining an Elite Club

Nitish’s eight sixes tied the record for the most sixes by a visiting batter in a Test series in Australia. He now shares this record with Michael Vaughan (2002-03 Ashes) and Chris Gayle (2009-10).

The fourth Test at the MCG will be remembered not just for Nitish Kumar Reddy’s heroics but also for the hilarious commentary exchange between Adam Gilchrist and Kerry O’Keefe. Both moments encapsulated the joy and unpredictability of cricket, leaving fans entertained both on and off the field.

Read More : Anthony’s Agent Reveals Manchester United’s Stance On Anthony’s Transfer