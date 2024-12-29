Anthony’s Agent Reveals Manchester United’s Stance On Anthony’s Transfer

Manchester United winger Antony’s agent, Junior Pedroso, has dismissed speculation that the club intends to part ways with the player during the January transfer window.

Manchester United winger Antony’s agent, Junior Pedroso, has dismissed speculation that the club intends to part ways with the player during the January transfer window. Amid reports of interest from other clubs, Pedroso confirmed Antony remains committed to proving his worth at Old Trafford.

Antony’s Struggles at Manchester United

Antony joined Manchester United from Ajax in 2022 for a substantial £82 million fee. Despite the high expectations, the Brazilian international has struggled to deliver consistent performances. Under former manager Erik ten Hag, Antony lost his place in the starting lineup, and current boss Ruben Amorim has yet to reinstate him in the first XI.

These challenges have sparked rumors that United might offload Antony during the January transfer window.

Speaking to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Antony’s agent, Junior Pedroso, acknowledged that multiple clubs have expressed interest in securing Antony’s services in January.

“Yes, many clubs have approached us for Antony’s move in January,” Pedroso revealed. “These clubs wanted to understand the situation for Antony, so I can confirm there’s concrete interest.”

However, Pedroso emphasized that Manchester United have not indicated any plans to sell or loan Antony.

Manchester United’s Position on Antony

Pedroso clarified that the club has made no formal communication regarding Antony’s potential departure.

“To be fair, Manchester United have never expressed any interest to sell or loan out Antony to us. We never received this sort of communication so far,” he said. “The management has not suggested that they want Antony to leave, despite the reports we see around about our client.”

While United have not shown an inclination to let Antony leave, Pedroso stated that they would be open to exploring a loan move if the club deems it beneficial.

“If the club thinks it would be a good idea to loan Antony out in January so he can get more minutes and regain his trust, we will work together on that option,” he explained.

For now, Antony remains focused on earning his place in the team under Ruben Amorim and showcasing his abilities.

Antony’s Determination to Succeed

Despite his struggles, Antony remains committed to his Manchester United future.

“Antony is working hard to regain his place and show his best skills under the new coach Ruben Amorim,” Pedroso affirmed.

While speculation continues to swirl, Antony’s immediate future appears to remain tied to Manchester United. Whether he stays to fight for his place or seeks a loan move for more game time, Antony’s path forward will depend on the decisions of the club and the player’s determination to succeed.

Read More : Watch: Sunil Gavaskar Praises Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Family As Father Touches His Feet In Gratitude