Neeraj Chopra Heads To South Africa For Off-Season Training After Coach’s Retirement

Neeraj Chopra heads to South Africa for a month-long off-season training to prepare for the 2024 season, aiming to defend his World Championships gold and hit the 90m mark.

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is gearing up for the 2024 competition season with a focused off-season training stint in South Africa. The 26-year-old Olympic champion will travel to Potchefstroom later this month to start his early preparations for the upcoming athletics events.

Chopra, who recently participated in the Diamond League Final in Brussels in September, will spend a month in Potchefstroom, where he has trained multiple times before, including in the lead-up to both the Tokyo and Paris Olympics. The training period, which will last for 31 days, will be funded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS).

“The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will cover the costs of Neeraj Chopra’s lodging, boarding, and training, as well as the expenses for his physiotherapist during their stay in South Africa,” the ministry stated in an official release on Friday.

Chopra’s connection to Potchefstroom runs deep, having previously trained there before his Olympic successes. In January 2020, he even competed at the ACNW League Meeting in Potchefstroom, securing a victory with a throw of 87.86 meters, just months before the pandemic brought a halt to global sports. This venue, known for its top-notch facilities and conducive training environment, will help Chopra maintain his competitive edge as he prepares for next year’s tournaments.

Recovering From Injury Setbacks

The past year has not been without its challenges for Chopra. He dealt with an adductor muscle injury throughout the 2023 season, which affected his performances at both the Paris Olympics and the Diamond League Final. Adding to the frustration, Chopra competed in the final with a fractured left hand. However, the Indian athlete has downplayed concerns over his injuries and is optimistic about his recovery.

In a conversation with PTI on September 27, Chopra revealed that while the injury had disrupted his season, he was confident that he would be “100 percent fit for the new season.” He emphasized that his focus would be on refining his technique ahead of the 2024 season, which is set to be crucial for defending his titles and surpassing personal milestones.

A New Chapter For Chopra’s Coaching

Neeraj Chopra recently parted ways with his long-time coach, Klaus Bartonietz, after a successful five-year partnership. The change comes at a time when Chopra is preparing to defend his World Championships gold medal and attempt to break the coveted 90-meter mark, which has eluded him so far. Chopra’s personal best is an impressive 89.94 meters, just 6 cm shy of his goal.

Indian athletics chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair indicated that a new coach would likely be appointed for Chopra by the end of the year, ensuring the athlete continues to receive expert guidance.

Looking ahead, Chopra’s primary objective in 2024 is to defend his World Championships gold, which he won with a throw of 88.17 meters in Budapest. Chopra also has his sights set on hitting the elusive 90-meter mark, a feat that would cement his place as one of the greatest javelin throwers in history. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Chopra’s silver-winning throw was 89.45 meters, narrowly beaten by Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who set a new Games record with an incredible 92.97 meters.

