Pakistan leveled the series 1-1 with a dominant nine-wicket win in the second ODI against Australia. Saim Ayub’s 82, Abdullah Shafique’s 64, and Haris Rauf’s 5-wicket haul were key.

Pakistan’s commanding performance in the second ODI of the three-match series against Australia at Adelaide Oval on Friday marked a historic moment. With key contributions from opener Saim Ayub, fellow opener Abdullah Shafique, and pacer Haris Rauf, Pakistan clinched a comprehensive victory, leveling the series 1-1.

Chasing a modest 164-run target, Pakistan made light work of the target, reaching it with ease in just 28.1 overs. The team lost only one wicket, with 141 balls to spare, thanks to a stellar opening partnership between Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique. Their remarkable stand of 137 runs laid the foundation for an easy chase.

Saim Ayub was the standout performer, scoring a well-crafted 82 runs off 71 balls, including five boundaries and six sixes. However, he fell 18 runs short of what would have been a well-deserved maiden half-century. His contribution was crucial in providing Pakistan the impetus to surge forward in the chase.

Abdullah Shafique, on the other hand, stayed unbeaten, finishing with 64 runs off 69 balls, which included four fours and three sixes. His steady hand guided Pakistan to victory, while star batter Babar Azam contributed a composed 15* off 20 balls to help his side cross the line.

Australia’s Struggles With The Bat

Earlier, Pakistan’s bowlers, led by Haris Rauf, put on a disciplined display that saw Australia’s batting line-up crumble under pressure. The Australian side, put in to bat first, struggled against the precision of Pakistan’s bowling attack. The top order was quickly dismantled, with Australia falling to 35 overs and posting just 163 runs on the board.

Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short, the new opening pair, could not provide Australia with a solid foundation. They managed only 13 and 19 runs, respectively, before falling to Shaheen Shah Afridi, who finished with outstanding figures of 3/26.

Steve Smith and Josh Inglis attempted a recovery, but their efforts were short-lived. Inglis, who made 18 runs, was dismissed by Haris Rauf, and Marnus Labuschagne followed him shortly, making only six runs before being bowled out by Rauf.

Player of the match @HarisRauf14 🏅 A searing spell of 5️⃣-2️⃣9️⃣ to set up Pakistan's victory 👏

Haris Rauf Dominates

Haris Rauf was in impeccable form, taking five wickets in the match. He took out key players, including Inglis, Labuschagne, Aaron Hardie (13), and Glenn Maxwell (16), completing a sensational spell of 5/29 in eight overs. Rauf’s performance ensured that Australia’s middle order never gained momentum. He wrapped up his five-wicket haul by dismissing Australian captain Pat Cummins (13), further diminishing Australia’s hopes of a substantial total.

Despite Steve Smith’s valiant 35 off 48 balls, Australia’s innings quickly fell apart. Mohammad Hasnain played a pivotal role, dismissing Smith and leaving the Australian side at a perilous 101/5 in the 21st over. Adam Zampa’s late cameo of 18 runs could not save Australia from their inevitable defeat, as Shaheen Afridi claimed the final wicket of the innings, cleaning up Zampa in the 35th over.

Pakistan Clinches Nine-Wicket Victory

Pakistan’s bowlers were exceptional, with Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah contributing with three and two wickets, respectively. Hasnain also picked up a key wicket, ensuring a comprehensive defeat for Australia. The final score read: Australia 163 all out in 35 overs, with Pakistan chasing the target in just 28.1 overs, winning by nine wickets.

Date Match Result 1. 14 Jan 1977 Test vs Australia 8 wickets 2. 10 Mar 1979 Test vs Australia 71 runs 3. 22 Nov 1981 ODI vs Australia 4 wickets 4. 11 Dec 1981 Test vs Australia Inns & 82 runs 5. 17 Dec 1981 ODI vs Australia 6 wickets 6. 9 Jan 1982 Test vs Australia 25 runs 7. 24 Feb 1985 ODI vs Australia 62 runs 8. 2 Jan 1987 ODI vs Australia 1 wickets 9. 2 Jan 1989 ODI vs Australia 38 runs 10. 13 Feb 1990 ODI vs Australia 5 wickets 11. 20 Feb 1990 ODI vs Australia 2 runs 12. 11 Mar 1992 ODI vs Australia 48 runs 13. 30 Nov 1995 Test vs Australia 74 runs 14. 15 Dec 1996 ODI vs Australia 12 runs 15. 1 Jan 1997 ODI vs Australia 4 wickets 16. 7 Jan 1997 ODI vs Australia 29 runs 17. 9 Jan 2000 ODI vs Australia 45 runs 18. 15 Jun 2002 ODI vs Australia 2 wickets 19. 19 Jun 2002 ODI vs Australia 91 runs 20. 30 Jan 2005 ODI vs Australia 3 wickets 21. 15 Jan 2017 ODI vs Australia 6 wickets 22. 08 Nov 2024 ODI vs Australia 9 wickets

Series Decider Awaited

With the second ODI victory, Pakistan has leveled the series at 1-1. The teams will now face off in the third and final ODI at Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, with everything to play for.

