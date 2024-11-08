Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

PAK vs AUS: Pakistan Wastes Review After Zampa Tricks Rizwan In 2nd ODI | WATCH

Adam Zampa’s clever sledge led Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan to burn a review in the 2nd ODI, sparking on-field drama. Pakistan’s Haris Rauf, however, stole the show with a stunning five-for.

PAK vs AUS: Pakistan Wastes Review After Zampa Tricks Rizwan In 2nd ODI | WATCH

In the second ODI between Pakistan and Australia, an amusing exchange led to Pakistan losing a valuable review, thanks to clever banter from Adam Zampa. The incident happened in the 34th over, during a delivery from Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah. Zampa attempted to hook a bouncer, sending it into wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan’s gloves. Sensing an opportunity, Rizwan appealed for a catch, but the on-field umpire remained unmoved.

Rather than consulting with Naseem Shah, Rizwan turned to Zampa and asked, “Should I take the review?” Seizing the opportunity, Zampa replied with a sly “Yes, you should.” Rizwan, taking Zampa’s word, went for the review. The third umpire’s replay, however, showed no contact with the bat, affirming the on-field decision and costing Pakistan a review.

A snippet of the conversation between the two:

Rizwan: “Did you hear something?”

Zampa: “You are appealing for everything?”

Rizwan: “Should I take the review?”

Zampa: “Yes, you should.”

Watch the video here:

Despite the wasted review, Pakistan didn’t suffer much from it, as Zampa was dismissed in the next over. Australia’s innings ultimately came to an end at a mere 163 runs, bowled out in just 35 overs.

Haris Rauf’s Fiery Five-Wicket Haul Sinks Australia

The day belonged to Pakistan’s fast bowler Haris Rauf, who claimed a brilliant five-wicket haul, leading his side to restrict Australia to just 163 at the Adelaide Oval. Rauf’s sharp pace and accurate deliveries dismantled Australia’s middle order, securing him the standout figures among Pakistan’s bowlers. The team’s opening bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, provided early breakthroughs, dismissing both Australian openers—Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short—during his spell with the new ball.

Australian batsmen struggled throughout, with seasoned player Steven Smith top-scoring with a mere 35 runs. Apart from Smith, none of the Australians managed to establish meaningful partnerships, ultimately falling to the combined efforts of Rauf and Afridi.

Pakistan Battles To Stay Alive In The Series

With Australia leading the series 1-0 after narrowly defeating Pakistan in the first ODI, this match became a must-win for Pakistan to stay in contention. Setting a target of 164, Pakistan now relies on its batting lineup, particularly Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, and skipper Rizwan, to chase down the score and push the series to a decisive third match.

Pakistan’s pace attack, featuring Rauf, Afridi, and Naseem Shah, has given the team a solid foundation on Adelaide’s bowler-friendly pitch, positioning them to potentially level the series. This high-stakes game has become an intense battle, with both teams aiming for a strong finish.

MUST READ | PAK vs AUS: Haris Rauf’s Five-Wicket Haul Dismantles Australia In 2nd ODI

Filed under

adam zampa Haris Rauf Mohammad Rizwan PAK vs AUS sports news
Advertisement

Also Read

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

Who Is Farhad Shakeri? Afghan Man Accused Of Orchestrating Murder Plan Against Trump

Who Is Farhad Shakeri? Afghan Man Accused Of Orchestrating Murder Plan Against Trump

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance, No Contacts And More

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance,...

Entertainment

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance, No Contacts And More

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance,

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Beyoncé Makes History with 11 Nominations at 2025 Grammys | See the Full List of Nominated Artists

Beyoncé Makes History with 11 Nominations at 2025 Grammys | See the Full List of

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger & More

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox