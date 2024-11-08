PAK vs AUS: Pakistan Wastes Review After Zampa Tricks Rizwan In 2nd ODI | WATCH

In the second ODI between Pakistan and Australia, an amusing exchange led to Pakistan losing a valuable review, thanks to clever banter from Adam Zampa. The incident happened in the 34th over, during a delivery from Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah. Zampa attempted to hook a bouncer, sending it into wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan’s gloves. Sensing an opportunity, Rizwan appealed for a catch, but the on-field umpire remained unmoved.

Rather than consulting with Naseem Shah, Rizwan turned to Zampa and asked, “Should I take the review?” Seizing the opportunity, Zampa replied with a sly “Yes, you should.” Rizwan, taking Zampa’s word, went for the review. The third umpire’s replay, however, showed no contact with the bat, affirming the on-field decision and costing Pakistan a review.

A snippet of the conversation between the two:

Rizwan: “Did you hear something?”

Zampa: “You are appealing for everything?”

Rizwan: “Should I take the review?”

Zampa: “Yes, you should.”

Watch the video here:

Rizwan: Did you hear something? Zampa: You are appealing for everything? Rizwan: Should I take the review? Zampa: Yes, you should – Rizwan takes the review and DRS says Not-out. RIZWAN 🤝 ZAMPA 😄🔥 pic.twitter.com/79RE2MaIPN — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 8, 2024

Despite the wasted review, Pakistan didn’t suffer much from it, as Zampa was dismissed in the next over. Australia’s innings ultimately came to an end at a mere 163 runs, bowled out in just 35 overs.

Haris Rauf’s Fiery Five-Wicket Haul Sinks Australia

The day belonged to Pakistan’s fast bowler Haris Rauf, who claimed a brilliant five-wicket haul, leading his side to restrict Australia to just 163 at the Adelaide Oval. Rauf’s sharp pace and accurate deliveries dismantled Australia’s middle order, securing him the standout figures among Pakistan’s bowlers. The team’s opening bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, provided early breakthroughs, dismissing both Australian openers—Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short—during his spell with the new ball.

Australian batsmen struggled throughout, with seasoned player Steven Smith top-scoring with a mere 35 runs. Apart from Smith, none of the Australians managed to establish meaningful partnerships, ultimately falling to the combined efforts of Rauf and Afridi.

Pakistan Battles To Stay Alive In The Series

With Australia leading the series 1-0 after narrowly defeating Pakistan in the first ODI, this match became a must-win for Pakistan to stay in contention. Setting a target of 164, Pakistan now relies on its batting lineup, particularly Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, and skipper Rizwan, to chase down the score and push the series to a decisive third match.

Pakistan’s pace attack, featuring Rauf, Afridi, and Naseem Shah, has given the team a solid foundation on Adelaide’s bowler-friendly pitch, positioning them to potentially level the series. This high-stakes game has become an intense battle, with both teams aiming for a strong finish.

MUST READ | PAK vs AUS: Haris Rauf’s Five-Wicket Haul Dismantles Australia In 2nd ODI