Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Australia Vs Pakistan 1st ODI: Australia Limits Pakistan To 203 Runs

In an impressive display of bowling, Australia has restricted Pakistan to a modest total of 203 runs in the first ODI of their three-match series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday.

Australia Vs Pakistan 1st ODI: Australia Limits Pakistan To 203 Runs

In an impressive display of bowling, Australia has restricted Pakistan to a modest total of 203 runs in the first ODI of their three-match series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday. After winning the toss and opting to field first, the Australian bowlers dominated the proceedings, setting the stage for what promises to be an intriguing chase.

Pakistan’s Top Order Falters

Pakistan’s innings began on a shaky note as they lost both openers early, with Mitchell Starc making a significant impact. The left-arm pacer struck twice in quick succession, dismissing Saim Ayub for just 1 run and Abdullah Shafique, who managed only 8 runs. Starc’s excellent line and length put the Pakistani batsmen under immediate pressure, forcing them into tentative strokes.

The situation looked precarious for Pakistan when captain Babar Azam entered the fray. Babar, alongside newly appointed skipper Mohammad Rizwan, managed to stabilize the innings momentarily. Babar displayed his class with several elegant strokes, reaching 37 runs before being dismissed by Adam Zampa in a crucial moment for Australia.

Rizwan, on the other hand, showed resilience, scoring 44 runs and anchoring the innings for Pakistan. However, he fell to a well-executed bowling change by Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne, who claimed a key wicket at a critical juncture.

Lower Order Contributions

After losing their top-order batsmen, Pakistan’s innings relied heavily on contributions from the lower order. Naseem Shah emerged as a surprising asset, scoring a quickfire 40 runs, which included some entertaining strokes. His aggressive batting style, characterized by powerful boundaries and sixes, helped Pakistan inch closer to the 200-run mark.

Shaheen Shah Afridi also chipped in with a valuable 24 runs, demonstrating that the Pakistani tail could be dangerous if not contained. Their efforts, although not enough to set a challenging target, provided Pakistan with a fighting chance as they crossed the 200-run barrier, ultimately finishing their innings at 203 runs in 46.4 overs.

Australia’s Bowling Attack Shines

Australia’s bowling attack was relentless, with Mitchell Starc leading the charge. His impressive figures of 3 for 33 in 10 overs not only highlighted his skill but also his importance to the Australian bowling lineup. Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa also contributed significantly, taking two wickets apiece and maintaining tight control over the scoring rate.

The Australian bowlers effectively exploited the conditions at the MCG, which favored pace and bounce. Starc’s ability to generate steep bounce and movement off the pitch proved pivotal in dismantling the Pakistani batting lineup. As a result, Australia’s bowlers restricted Pakistan to a score that, while defendable, may not prove to be sufficient against a strong Australian batting order.

Looking Ahead: Australia’s Chase

With Pakistan all out for 203, Australia now faces a target of 204 runs. The hosts will be keen to capitalize on their strong bowling performance and chase down the target confidently. The batting lineup, featuring experienced players like David Warner, Steve Smith, and Glenn Maxwell, is well-equipped to handle the pressure.

The Australian fans at the MCG will be hoping for a smooth run chase, as the home side aims to kick off the series with a victory. As the players prepare for the second half of the match, all eyes will be on how Australia approaches this chase, especially in light of Pakistan’s spirited bowling efforts.

This first ODI has set the tone for what could be an exciting series, with both teams eager to assert their dominance. As Australia takes to the crease, the outcome remains uncertain, but one thing is clear: the contest has only just begun.

Read More : Real Madrid Aims To Recover Against AC Milan In Champions League Clash

Filed under

Australia ODI Pakistan
Advertisement

Also Read

Bhagwant Mann Calls For Sudden Press Conference; Condemns Attacks In Canada

Bhagwant Mann Calls For Sudden Press Conference; Condemns Attacks In Canada

Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of Uttar Pradesh Board Of Madarsa Education Act

Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of Uttar Pradesh Board Of Madarsa Education Act

Mark Pincus, Zynga Founder And Lifelong Democrat, Shifts Support To Trump

Mark Pincus, Zynga Founder And Lifelong Democrat, Shifts Support To Trump

Trump And Harris Close Campaigns With Divergent Messages As Election Day Approaches

Trump And Harris Close Campaigns With Divergent Messages As Election Day Approaches

US Election 2024: Election Experts Warn of Potential “Red Mirage” in 2024; Delayed Mail-In Ballot Counting Could Fuel Misinformation

US Election 2024: Election Experts Warn of Potential “Red Mirage” in 2024; Delayed Mail-In Ballot...

Entertainment

Apology or ₹5 Crore: Bishnoi Gang’s Latest Warning To Bollywood’s Salman Khan

Apology or ₹5 Crore: Bishnoi Gang’s Latest Warning To Bollywood’s Salman Khan

FTII’s Kannada Short Film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ Heads to Oscars 2025

FTII’s Kannada Short Film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ Heads to Oscars 2025

Taylor Swift’s Mama Invites Shark Attack Survivor For Eras Tour Concert

Taylor Swift’s Mama Invites Shark Attack Survivor For Eras Tour Concert

Sean “Diddy” Combs Claims Eyewitness Lying About Alleged Sex Tapes- Here’s What He Plans To Do Next

Sean “Diddy” Combs Claims Eyewitness Lying About Alleged Sex Tapes- Here’s What He Plans To

Uorfi Javed Slam Sana Khan’s Comments On Husbands ‘Allowing’ To Wear Short Clothes, Calls It Regressive

Uorfi Javed Slam Sana Khan’s Comments On Husbands ‘Allowing’ To Wear Short Clothes, Calls It

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Chhath Puja 2024: Origin, Significance, Specialties Of The Day, When It Is Celebrated In India, Dos & Don’ts

Chhath Puja 2024: Origin, Significance, Specialties Of The Day, When It Is Celebrated In India,

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox