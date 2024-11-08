PAK vs AUS: Haris Rauf’s Five-Wicket Haul Dismantles Australia In 2nd ODI

Haris Rauf’s five-wicket haul led Pakistan to bowl out Australia for just 163 in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval, keeping Pakistan’s hopes alive in the three-match series.

In an impressive display of pace bowling, Pakistan’s Haris Rauf claimed a remarkable five-wicket haul, bowling out Australia for a modest 163 runs in just 35 overs during the second ODI at Adelaide Oval. Rauf led Pakistan’s attack with skill and aggression, proving to be the most effective among the Pakistani pacers as they leveled a strong challenge against the hosts.

Rauf Shines With The Ball

The Rawalpindi-born speedster showcased his prowess yet again, following a three-wicket performance in the first ODI with an even more dominant showing. Rauf was particularly lethal against Australia’s middle order, sending their batting lineup into disarray after Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and chose to field first.

Rauf’s assault was set up by an equally potent opening spell from Shaheen Shah Afridi. Afridi struck early, dismissing Australian openers Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short, breaking their momentum right from the start. Afridi’s contributions with the new ball allowed Rauf to capitalize on a vulnerable middle order, leading to a devastating result for the home side. Afridi ultimately finished with three wickets, while Zaman Khan and Mohammad Hasnain each chipped in with a wicket to round off a strong Pakistani bowling performance.

.@HarisRauf14‘s stunning spell bundles out Australia for 1️⃣6️⃣3️⃣ 🎯 Pakistan’s chase begins soon 🏏#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/5VtMijtvzD — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 8, 2024

Australia’s batting woes continued, with veteran Steven Smith top-scoring at 35 runs. Other batsmen struggled to build partnerships, unable to stand up to the aggressive pace and control from Pakistan’s bowlers. The Australian lineup fell rapidly as Rauf and Afridi dismantled their hopes of posting a substantial total.

Rizwan Matches World Record With Six Catches

Behind the stumps, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan had an outstanding day, equaling a world record by taking six catches in a single ODI innings. Rizwan nearly set a new benchmark, but narrowly missed a seventh catch in the 34th over after dropping a high ball from Adam Zampa off Naseem Shah’s delivery. Rizwan now shares this achievement with eight other wicketkeepers, including his fellow Pakistani, Sarfaraz Ahmed. Australian legend Adam Gilchrist holds the most records for this feat, having accomplished six catches in an innings on four occasions.

Pakistan Eyes Redemption In The Series

The first ODI saw Pakistan suffer a close defeat in a low-scoring game, trailing 1-0 in the three-match series. With a series win on the line for Australia, Pakistan needs a victory in this second match to push the competition to a decider.

The Pakistani batting lineup will rely heavily on Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, and captain Mohammad Rizwan to chase the target of 164. The bowling unit, featuring the pace trio of Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Rauf, has given Pakistan a strong chance, especially on an Adelaide Oval pitch favoring bowlers.

Playing XIs

Australia: Matt Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (capt), Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain.

MUST READ | MS Dhoni’s Legacy Inspires New Cricket Hub In Bihar