Steve Smith To Start In Middle Order Against India

Australia's National Selector George Bailey has announced that Steven Smith will resume his usual position in the middle order for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India.

Australia’s National Selector George Bailey has confirmed that Steven Smith will return to his familiar middle-order role for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. This decision ends Smith’s brief stint as an opener in Test cricket following David Warner’s retirement. Smith’s recent run as an opener was underwhelming, with the 35-year-old accumulating just 171 runs at an average of 28.50, which led to discussions about his position in the team.

Smith’s Request to Return to the Middle Order

Smith had expressed his desire to return to the middle order after struggling in the opening role. Bailey confirmed that the team leadership, including Pat Cummins and Andrew McDonald, had ongoing discussions with Smith, and his request was granted. “Pat, Andrew, and Steve had been having ongoing conversations, separate to Cameron’s (Green) injury,” Bailey explained. “Steve expressed a desire to move back down, and Pat and Andrew confirmed he would drop back for the summer.”

With Smith’s shift, Australia now has both a No. 4 spot and an opening spot to fill ahead of the Border-Gavaskar series starting on November 22 in Perth.

Cameron Green’s Injury Complicates Selection

Cameron Green’s recent injury setback, which has ruled him out of the series, adds complexity to Australia’s squad planning. With Green unavailable and concerns lingering over Mitchell Marsh’s ability to bowl, Bailey acknowledged that Australia has previously played without a designated all-rounder. “There’s more than one way to structure a team,” he said. “We’ve played without an all-rounder before. We’ve been preparing for Mitch Marsh to bowl, but we have options.”

Candidates for Opening Role

Australia is now faced with the challenge of selecting a new opener. Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft, and young star Sam Konstas will feature in Australia A’s first-class matches against India A. Bancroft has been eyeing a return to the national team since 2019, while Konstas’ recent form, including twin centuries in the Sheffield Shield, has caught the selectors’ attention. Konstas became the third-youngest player to achieve this feat, joining the ranks of Ricky Ponting and Don Bradman.

Bailey noted that Konstas is being considered, but he downplayed the pressure on the young talent. “He’s in the mix, as are many others,” Bailey said. “He’s five games into his first-class career, and we’re excited to see how he progresses at the A level.” Meanwhile, the consistent performances of Bancroft and Harris also keep them in the running for a Test recall.

Read More : India on the Brink of Earliest Exit in Eight Years at Women’s T20 World Cup